Klaytn Foundation Hosts 'Klaytn Square Lounge 2023' During Korea Blockchain Week 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn Foundation, established to build and decentralize the ecosystem of South Korea's leading Layer 1 blockchain Klaytn, will be hosting the "Klaytn Square Lounge (KSL) 2023" event that consists of three parts: "Presentation Session of Foundations and Partners," "Developer Meetup," and "Web 3.0 Gaming Hackathon," from September 4 to 6. The KSL 2023 event will bring together key members of Klaytn Foundation and its ecosystem partners, major global and domestic blockchain projects, holder communities, and web 3.0 developers, in order to network and discuss how to expand the Klaytn ecosystem under the theme of "Driving Real Changes: The Road to Mass Adoption."

KSL 2023's speech sessions have two agendas: "Klaytn Ecosystem Partner's Day" on the 4th, and "Global Expansion – A Web3 Perspective" on the 5th. On the first day, Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization and Web3 Gaming partners on Klaytn will introduce their new projects, business ecosystem expansion strategy and their plans to create synergy effects with Klaytn.

On the second day, speakers from domestic partners will discuss domestic and foreign blockchain industry trends and strategies to target overseas markets, alongside global partners of the foundation including leading Web 3.0 projects in Vietnam, China, and Thailand.

Among these partners are CREDER, which will be unveiling the first gold-pegged token (GPC) in Korea at this event; ELYSIA, which introduced Korea's first RWA-based DeFi investment platform; and Open Asset, which recently signed an MOU with Korea Investment & Securities to establish a token securities (STO) system. In addition, Luc Palempin, CEO of Tokeny Solutions, the world's largest RWA tokenization platform, and Veronica Wong, CEO of Safepal, one of the world's largest comprehensive crypto wallet solutions, will also be on the podium. Last but not least, speakers from projects working together for Klaytn including Ozys, 1inch, MARBLEX, Another World, ISKRA, and NXIO, will also be present.

KSL will also be featuring a hackerhouse developer meet-up, which has already opened for registration . The Klaytn Hackerhouse will run from the 4th to the 6th at the venue of the KSL event to foster the future Web3 developers and support creative projects on Klaytn. The Klaytn Hackerhouse is an extension of the Klaytn Developer Bootcamp, which has been underway for five weeks since July 31, and bridges the KLAYMakers23 hackathon scheduled for October. Additionally, Klaytn Foundation and partnering companies will present sessions to share technical insights and information during the hackerhouse.

On September 6 (Wed), a day after the Klaytn ecosystem-related sessions, Klaytn Foundation will hold a Pre-final Warm Up event for the "ABGA x Klaytn x ISKRA x CESS Web3 Gaming Hackathon". This event will be co-hosted by ABGA (Asia Blockchain Game Alliance), one of the Klaytn Governance Council members, Klaytn Foundation, the all-in-one Web3 game platform ISKRA, and the third-generation decentralized cloud storage protocol, CESS. More information on the event can be found on Dorahacks , a global online developer community.

For the convenience of KBW 2023 visitors, the KSL event will be held from 2 pm on both days at SJ Kunsthalle (5, Eonju-ro 148-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul), which is easily accessible from the official venue of "Korea Blockchain Week 2023." All presentation sessions will also be broadcast live on the Klaytn Foundation's official Discord HODL community .

If you want to attend the event in person, you can apply for a visit and check detailed presenter information through the registration page by scanning the above QR code. For the safety of everyone who will be attending KSL 2023, registrations will be limited based on the venue capacity. Additionally, the first 30 registrants will be provided with limited edition NFTs issued in collaboration with NFT issuance service platform O-sean' and local designer community Local Stitch. Owners of these NFTs will be able to redeem exclusive gifts at KSL 2023.

"The KSL event was designed to provide the ideal conference format for our ecosystem partners during this year's KBW," said Dr. Sam Seo, Representative Director of Klaytn Foundation. "The leading projects that Klaytn Foundation has directly or indirectly partnered with will be participating, and we expect to be able to effectively share our vision of enabling mass adoption by Driving Real Changes."

Developed by leading Korean IT company Kakao, Klaytn is a global Layer 1 public blockchain designed to power tomorrow's on-chain world. With the lowest transaction latency amongst leading blockchains, enterprise-grade reliability, and a developer-friendly environment, Klaytn provides a seamless experience for users and developers that is second to none. Since its launch in June 2019, Klaytn has been accelerating blockchain mass adoption through a broad array of use cases from DeFi to real-world assets, entertainment and gaming, and even the Bank of Korea's CBDC pilot project. Today, it is one of the only globally competitive Web 3.0 ecosystems developed in South Korea, generating more than 1 billion transactions from over 300 decentralized applications.

Klaytn Foundation was established in 2020 to expand the ecosystem of Klaytn, a global Layer 1 blockchain platform, and has since been actively collaborating with its Governance Council members worldwide. Klaytn Foundation facilitates the adoption and development of new technologies to ensure that Klaytn fulfills its role as an open, trusted, and sustainable blockchain platform for developers and users alike. It also facilitates decision-making to ensure that the ecosystem continues to expand optimally in the rapidly changing blockchain landscape. In line with its long-term Governance Roadmap, Klaytn Foundation plans to fully implement the Decentralization Phase of the Klaytn blockchain in 2023 and beyond.

