New Keynote Speakers and Agenda Announced for 2023 BSA/AML Gaming Conference

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSA-AML Compliance Group is thrilled to announce new keynote presenters and government experts for the Annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on September 12—14, 2023.

BSA/AML Gaming Conference Logo (PRNewswire)

Aaron Tapp, the Deputy Assistant Director for the Criminal Investigative Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will deliver a keynote presentation at the conference. Tapp oversees the FBI's investigations and prosecutions of a broad range of crimes, including public corruption, financial crimes, money laundering, and kleptocracy. The audience will also hear from Michael Grady, Chief of the Bank Integrity Unit of the United States Department of Justice's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS).

Tapp joins a distinguished list of speakers including Scott Rembrandt, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and IRS-Criminal Investigation Chief James Lee.

Attendees will learn about the tone at the top and culture of compliance in a panel discussion with William Hochul, former Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Delaware North Casinos and "First Husband" of the Governor of New York. Hochul is joined by Michael McEwan, General Manager of Winstar Casino, the largest casino in the world and Corey Wise, General Manager of Rivers Casino Des Plaines, the largest grossing casino in Illinois.

The US District Court recently unsealed secret documents relating to the criminal case against the Tinian Dynasty Casino. For the first time, the IRS Special Agent who conducted the investigation and undercover operation will talk about the criminal case which resulted in a $75 million dollar fine and indictment of the casino and two of its employees.

Several state regulators will also present their insights and perspectives, including Deputy Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, as well as regulators from the Nevada Gaming Control Board; the Indiana Department of Gaming; and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

In addition to important updates from regulators, we'll examine recurring issues related to illicit finance, money laundering, fraud, and cyber threats to casinos. We'll also offer actionable advice for reducing risk and legal liability. The conference will also feature several important and emerging "horizon" issues, including the emergence of artificial intelligence; e-sports and the future of gaming; and how regulators and casino managers support and interface with their compliance officers.

To register for the conference and view the agenda, please visit https://bsaamlgamingconference.com/register-today/

Sponsorship opportunities for the conference are available; please message contact@bsaamlcompliancegroup.com.

