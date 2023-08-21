CALLING ALL TRIVIA EXPERTS! CHIPOTLE IQ IS BACK IN SESSION WITH 250,000 BOGOS

Fans can play Chipotle's fan-favorite trivia game daily through August 24 th for the opportunity to win a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE free entrée code*

Superfans can unlock an extra credit question for a chance to score one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 gift cards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans' knowledge of Chipotle's real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement. This year's game will give Chipotle fans the opportunity to win one of 250,000 BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offers*.

How It Works

Starting today through Thursday, August 24 at 11:59pm PT , Chipotle will offer BOGOs to fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ*. The game features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. Fans will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score. A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 gift cards. Ready to test your knowledge? Visit http://www.chipotleiq.com

Chipotle IQ 4.0

Chipotle is tapping into the third most popular trivia category — food — to appeal to trivia lovers and brand fans with Chipotle IQ**. The fan-favorite game is back with a fourth edition after ongoing fanfare. Last year, the 100,000 BOGO offers reserved for players who scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on the test were awarded in less than one hour after the game went live.

Tutor Tips From The Chipotle Team

Chipotle enlisted a former restaurant team-member-turned-creator Jordan Howlett, aka Jordan The Stallion, to help fans with Chipotle IQ's extra credit questions. As a former Chipotle employee, Jordan is the perfect Chipotle IQ tutor.

Fans can learn Chipotle secrets from Jordan on TikTok HERE.

"Chipotle IQ has become a beloved game for our fans that tests their brand knowledge and rewards them with a BOGO for getting a perfect score," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing. "We've introduced a new set of Chipotle trivia questions that put even our biggest superfans to the test."

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Contest & Promotion Period: 08/21/23 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 08/24/23 at 11:59 pm PT. To enter the BOGO Contest, visit and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game during an "Entry Period"; Limit one (1) prize per person and phone number. Number of BOGO prizes available varies by day: 100,000 BOGO prizes available on 8/21, 50,000 BOGO prizes available on each of 8/22, 8/23, and 8/24. To enter the $500 gift card Sweepstakes, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game; 50 prizes available; Limit one (1) prize per person and phone number. Mobile phone with text message plan required to claim prize. See Official Rules at http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

**Source: The Question Company Trivia Trends 2022 Report

