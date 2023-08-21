DENSO Sponsors Japan Festival CANADA 2023

Japan Festival CANADA, North America's largest celebration of Japanese culture, took place Saturday Aug. 19-20 at Mississauga Celebration Square

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Sales Canada, Inc., an automotive sales unit for leading mobility supplier DENSO, sponsored Japan Festival CANADA 2023. The annual event, which is the largest celebration of Japanese culture in North America, returned Aug. 19-20 to Mississauga, Ontario.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

While DENSO was founded in 1949 in Japan, the company has been committed to Canada for decades. In fact, DENSO Sales Canada is celebrating 51 years in Mississauga. The location began as a satellite sales office and today plays an important role in how DENSO supports automaker and aftermarket customers, providing high-quality distribution and customer service solutions.

DENSO has also operated for more than 20 years in Guelph, Ontario, where over 600 employees manufacture thermal products like HVAC units, radiators, condensers, engine fans and cooling modules. In addition to its physical locations, the company collaborates with consortiums and universities in greater Montreal to accelerate R&D in high-tech areas like artificial intelligence.

"We were once again thrilled to support Japan Festival CANADA, an annual opportunity to exchange culture, connect with people and communities, and highlight our appreciation for the people of Canada," said Seiji Maeda, CEO of DENSO's North American operations and a senior director of DENSO Corporation. "Our team members and locations in the country are vital to our Two Great Causes, Green and Peace of Mind, and our greater efforts to contribute to a sustainable, safe and seamless world for all."

To learn more about programming at Japan Festival CANADA 2023, visit its website.

For those interested in joining a team committed to its communities and growing careers, visit https://densocareers.com/.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

