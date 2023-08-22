BLUETTI's Safety Tips: Prepare and Cope with Sudden Power Loss

Natural Disasters Are Unavoidable, But The Power Outages That Follow Can Be Managed.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In early to mid-July 2023, Vermont experienced catastrophic flash flooding and river flooding, leaving communities devastated with significant property losses. This unfortunate event serves as a poignant reminder of the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters, from hurricanes and wildfires to earthquakes and ice storms, driven by the warming climate.

While we can't prevent these events, we can certainly mitigate their impact, especially when it comes to the power outages that inevitably follow. BLUETTI, a pioneering name in power storage solutions, offers crucial safety tips to help you and your loved ones prepare for and cope with sudden power loss during these trying times.

How to Prepare Before Natural Disasters

Natural disasters can strike suddenly, leaving little time for preparation. However, taking proactive steps in advance can significantly enhance your safety. Here's how you can prepare:

Stay Informed: Stay abreast of weather forecasts and local disaster risk assessments through trusted sources such as local news media, emergency management agencies, and official social media channels. Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications from your local government to receive accurate and timely information. Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and community gathering points to ensure swift action when needed. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Assemble a well-stocked kit containing nonperishable food, drinking water, medications, first aid supplies, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, and essential documents. For those heavily reliant on electronic devices, consider adding BLUETTI's EB series portable power stations (EB3A, : Assemble a well-stocked kit containing nonperishable food, drinking water, medications, first aid supplies, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, and essential documents. For those heavily reliant on electronic devices, consider adding BLUETTI's EB series portable power stations (EB3A, EB55 , EB70S) to your kit. These multi-outlet handy power stations ensure you can stay connected and powered up, enabling you to receive official notices and maintain communication. Develop an Emergency Plan: Natural disasters, like earthquakes, can strike suddenly and without warning. Don't leave anything to chance. Craft a comprehensive evacuation plan for your family, including multiple evacuation routes and a designated meeting place away from danger. Regularly practice these plans to ensure everyone knows their roles. Remember to include your furry family members in your plans. Prepare a Home Backup Power Source: Following natural disasters such as wildfires or ice storms, you can expect prolonged outages lasting days or even weeks due to disrupted power grids. It is very important to prepare a powerful home backup power supply in advance. BLUETTI's Following natural disasters such as wildfires or ice storms, you can expect prolonged outages lasting days or even weeks due to disrupted power grids. It is very important to prepare a powerful home backup power supply in advance. BLUETTI's AC300+B300 and EP500 power solutions offer seamless 24/7 UPS backup protection from power outages, keeping your home running as usual.

The AC300+B300 modular system, with a capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh and a powerful 3,000W output, can power all your household appliances, including lights, fridges for fresh food, heating system for warmth, and CPAP machines for normal use. Plus, it can be charged at 2,400W via solar panels to ensure long-term power availability. Pairing it with two or three BLUETTI PV200 folding solar panels, an AC300+B300 combo can be topped up in 8 or 6 hours. BLUETTI is currently offering great savings on the AC300 and its bundles. An AC300+B300 combo is now $2,599, plus two PV200 solar panels for a total price of $3397.

If you need a mobile, all-in-one home backup power source, the EP500 is your best choice, featuring a 5,100Wh LiFePO₄ battery and a 2,000W pure sine wave inverter. Four smooth wheels on the bottom allow it to move freely around the house to power your devices. It also supports 1,200W solar charging, using 3 pieces of PV200 that could charge EP500 in 9 hours. Now, BLUETTI is discounting the EP500+3*PV200 bundle for $4,896 to help you protect your home from losing power.

What to Do During Natural Disasters

When a natural disaster strikes, your safety and well-being are paramount. Here are practical steps to help you navigate the challenges:

Stay Informed and Calm: Keep your communication devices, like phones and radios, fully charged to stay informed about the situation. Staying calm is essential for making rational decisions.

Follow official instructions: If officials issue a shelter-in-place order, do as they say. Gather family members in a safe room away from windows and exterior walls. If ordered to evacuate, leave the area as directed and take your prepackaged supplies, including your BLUETTI backup power source, to sustain you for several days. Do not attempt to return until it is officially declared safe.

What to Do After Natural Disasters

As the disaster subsides, the aftermath can be just as challenging. Here's how to navigate the aftermath effectively:

Check for Safety: Assess your surroundings for potential hazards. If you need to venture outside, be cautious of downed power lines, debris, and unstable structures.

Document Damage: Take photographs of any damage to your property. This documentation will be essential for insurance claims and government assistance applications.

Stay Updated: Continue to follow local news, social media, and official announcements for recovery efforts, emergency shelters, and relief distribution points.

Natural disasters bring challenges, but with careful preparation and the right tools, you can minimize their impact on your life. BLUETTI's innovative power solutions, such as the AC300+B300 and EP500, equip you with the means to stay connected, powered, and resilient during and after these hard times.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

