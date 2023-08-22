Infosys Foundation USA Invests $200,000 to Boost Hoosier Tech Careers through Collaboration with TechPoint, Nextech and Indianapolis Public Schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Foundation USA, a non-profit organization focused on bridging the digital divide in America, announced a $200,000 investment to support Hoosiers in their pursuit of upskilling for tech careers. The funding will be awarded to the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) Foundation to support TechPoint, Indiana's industry-led growth initiative for the state's tech ecosystem, as well as partners Nextech and Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), to expand proven programming statewide and to implement new tech-career programs in central Indiana.

"The Foundation has a strong history in Indiana, having launched our signature K-12 computer science teacher-focused Pathfinders Institute at Indiana University Bloomington in 2018. We're thrilled to now reflect our expanded mission to digitally upskill the future workforce through our partnership with TechPoint, focused on advancing the Mission41K initiative," said, Kate Maloney, Executive Director, Infosys Foundation USA. "There are few sure bets in the world, but an investment in the education of Hoosiers is one we're confident will yield invaluable results for Indiana."

The Foundation's support is designed to help achieve TechPoint's Mission41K initiative, which aims to add 41,000 Hoosiers to the state's workforce by 2030 and will benefit not only K-12 teachers and students, but also reach learners post-high school who seek relevant digital skills.

"Mission41K's success will require new, sustainable pathways from high school to career readiness, as well as significantly scalable adult apprenticeship pathways into tech-related careers," said, Ting Gootee, President and CEO, TechPoint. "This funding will help us move from design to execution for new programming and to expand Nextech's proven training program, and we are grateful for it."

The Foundation-supported grant is designed to reach K-12 educators to adult learners. The funding will enable the training of 30 computer science and information technology teachers selected from across Indiana, addressing the shortage of trained teachers in tech pathways. President Karen Jung, Nextech emphasized the critical need for more trained teachers in tech education. "Hoosier students are just as interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) courses that are important pathways to tech careers, but the state simply doesn't have enough STEM-certified teachers to keep students engaged. This is a critical need that we're thrilled to fill and are greatly encouraged by this support."

The grant will also strategically leverage the Foundation's Infosys Springboard USA digital learning platforms for IPS high school students and their educators district-wide – aiming to double participation in tech career pathways over the next two to three years.

Acknowledging the support from Infosys Foundation USA, Jennifer Berry, CTE Pathway Director for IPS expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities this initiative will create for students to engage with successful tech careers. "Getting training is one thing, yet gaining a glimpse into the tech industry and engaging with people who are already in successful tech careers is huge. I foresee waiting lists to take part in these opportunities."

The Foundation's support will further extend to adult apprenticeships, providing preparation and access to technology skills for Hoosiers, especially those in underserved rural areas. The funding will help lower the cost of upskilling, enriched by access to over 8,000 course offerings in the latest technology trends and professional skills within the Infosys Springboard USA Digital Academy.

Overall, nearly 5,000 Hoosiers are expected to benefit from this Infosys Foundation USA-funded programing, with a focus on increasing participation from historically underrepresented populations. The efforts align with TechPoint's commitment to building a larger tech workforce inclusively, from K-12 through adult learners, ultimately impacting Indiana's digital innovation economy and tech ecosystem.

About Infosys Foundation USA

The Foundation's mission is to expand access to computer science and maker education for K-12+ students and educators across the USA, while working to upskill all learners for 21st century technology-enabled opportunities. The Foundation achieves impact through the delivery of professional development programs for educators; partnerships with leading nonprofits that reach the most underrepresented; innovative media campaigns and awards that inspire everyone to be creators, not just consumers, of technology and the Infosys Springboard USA digital learning platforms offering the latest technology trends and professional upskilling to all learners. For more information, visit infosys.org/USA.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

