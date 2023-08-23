Friendly Forces Partners with U.S. Police Departments to Recruit Next Generation of Law Enforcement Officers from Nation's Reservists

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Forces, the leading organization dedicated to supporting and empowering reserve component service members in their civilian careers, proudly launches a strategic initiative to bolster police departments across the United States. This landmark collaboration aims to identify and recruit the next generation of law enforcement officers from among our nation's reservists.

For more information about Friendly Forces please visit https://www.friendlyforces.com or contact info@friendlyforces.com

As our communities continue to evolve, the need for well-trained and dedicated law enforcement professionals remains crucial. By leveraging the unique skills and experience of our reserve component service members, Friendly Forces and participating police departments will work together to build a more adept and resilient law enforcement workforce that strengthens the communities they serve.

Through these partnerships, Friendly Forces will act as a bridge, using its expansive reach into the reservist community to connect reserve component service members with police departments actively seeking qualified individuals to join their ranks. By tapping into the talent pool of our nation's reservists, police departments will gain access to a cross-section of individuals who possess invaluable qualities such as leadership, discipline, and a deep commitment to public service.

"We are thrilled to partner with police departments across the country to recruit exceptional individuals from our reserve component," said Eric Evans, CEO of Friendly Forces. "Reservists offer a mix of civilian skills and military experience that greatly benefits law enforcement agencies. This collaboration is an important step towards strengthening our police departments and ensuring they are equipped with the best talent to protect and serve our communities."

The partnership between Friendly Forces and participating police departments will involve comprehensive recruitment initiatives, including targeted outreach campaigns, specialized training programs, and streamlined application processes.

Police departments that join this initiative will benefit from a broader pool of qualified candidates, ensuring that their recruitment efforts yield highly skilled individuals with a commitment to upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, and community-focused service.

"It's a no brainer," said Evans. "We're leveraging our influence to connect the dots."

Friendly Forces invites reservists from all branches, components, and backgrounds to visit https://friendlyforces.com/get-hired/ and submit their resume to be connected with reservist-friendly employers looking for talent.

About Friendly Forces: For Reservists. By Reservists. Empowering Reservists. Friendly Forces is a grassroots organization founded and run by serving reservists that educates industry and the public about a frequently overlooked military audience comprising over 800,000 service members and approximately 40% of our total force. We identify and promote employers that are truly supportive of military employees as demonstrated through policy, not rhetoric.

