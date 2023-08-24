GENESIS RANKS HIGHEST AMONG ALL BRANDS FOR TECH INNOVATION IN J.D. POWER 2023 U.S. TECH EXPERIENCE INDEX STUDY

GV80 received the Emerging Automation Award for Front Cross Traffic Warning Technology in the premium segment.

Third year in a row that Genesis took top honors in the U.S. TXI study.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, J.D. Power designated Genesis as its highest ranked brand for tech innovation in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study. Genesis earned the top Innovation Index score of 656 through offering a range of advanced technologies across its product lineup. This represents the third year in a row that Genesis took top honors in the U.S. TXI study. The Genesis GV80 was the premium model awarded best emerging automation for front cross traffic warning technology, known as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)i.

"We are pleased that our customers have recognized our vehicle's class-leading technologies in this year's TXI study," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis is committed to putting our customers' needs first and offers intuitive technologies that enhance the driving experience."

The Genesis GV80 was awarded the emerging automation award for Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning (FCA-JT)ii. FCA-JT is a comprehensive monitoring system that warns drivers of potential collisions by utilizing front view cameras and corner radars. Junction turning may provide greater protection by automatically applying braking at the right time. When an on-coming vehicle is detected when turning left at an intersection, the feature may warn the driver and provide braking assistance to prevent a possible collision.

The TXI Study measures the effectiveness of emerging technologies automotive brands bring to market on a 1,000-point scale. The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with the excellence in execution. The measurement of execution examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience using them.

The TXI Study analyzes 40 technologies divided into four categories: convenience, emerging automation, energy and sustainability, and infotainment and connectivity.

About the 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study

The 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 82,472 owners of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2023. The TXI Study complements the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) and the J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study by measuring how effectively each automotive brand brings new technologies to market. The TXI Study combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with the excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them. For more information about the U.S Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-tech-experience-index-txi-study.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Standard on all trims. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Ped&Cyc) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection helps detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, but not in all conditions. FCA-Ped&Cyc is designed to assist drivers to avoid, or reduce the severity of, collisions with cars that have slowed or stopped in front of them. The system is not designed to detect certain stationary objects such as trees or poles, and may not detect all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists under certain road, weather and vehicle conditions. It is a supplemental assist and does not replace the need for extreme care and attention by the driver. FCA-Ped&Cyc may not stop the vehicle completely and will not avoid all collisions. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle, and should not wait for the system's alerts before braking as there may not be sufficient time to brake safely. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

ii Standard on all trims. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning (FCA-JT) is intended to be a supplement to safe driving practices. The system is not designed to detect certain stationary objects such as trees or poles, and may not detect all vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists under certain conditions. The system's Junction Turning function operates when the vehicle's left turn signal is activated, the vehicle is travelling between approximately 6-19 mph and the oncoming vehicle's speed is between approximately 19-44 mph. The system is a driver assistance system and is not a substitute for safe driving. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle, and should not wait for the system's alerts before braking as there may not be sufficient time to brake safely. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

