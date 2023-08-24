Mnemonic AI Showcases Quantum Personas with client Henkel at Google Cloud Next 2023: Elevating Customer Intelligence with Advanced AI Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mnemonic AI, a pioneering customer intelligence startup, is set to unveil its latest innovation, "Quantum Personas", at the upcoming Google Cloud Next 23 Conference. This groundbreaking AI, powered by advanced machine learning and a deep understanding of human psychology, goes beyond traditional customer behavior analysis to uncover the underlying motivations and subconscious triggers that drive customer interactions with brands and products. On average a human being gets bombarded with up to 10.000 marketing messages daily. Understanding the subconscious decision-making process will enable organization to cut through the noise.

Event Details:

Google Cloud Next 2023

Date: August 29 - 31, 2023

Time: 15:00 - 15:25 GMT-7

Location: Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Speakers: Lissette Cruz, Director of Blue-Sky Innovations, Henkel and Phil Wennker, Principal Research Scientist, Mnemonic AI

By harnessing the power of Mnemonic AI, Henkel's Disruptive Innovation group is spearheading a revolution in product development within the beauty sector. Running on Google Cloud, Mnemonic AI's advanced AI technology has enabled Henkel to accelerate product iterations by a factor of ten, paving the way for faster innovation cycles with so-called "Quantum Personas" Additionally, this technology empowers Henkel to create highly personalized products tailored to both professionals and customers.

"Quantum Personas" the high-tech heart of customer insights, empowers businesses to understand the 'who,' 'what,' 'why,' 'where,' and 'when' of their customers' interactions. By segmenting groups based on psychographical, behavioral, geographical, and demographic attributes, Quantum Personas offers an unparalleled level of granularity in customer understanding. This innovation marks a new era in customer intelligence, one where businesses can build connections based on true understanding.

"Mnemonic AI's collaboration with Henkel exemplifies the potential of AI in reshaping traditional industries," said Eliot Knepper, CEO of Mnemonic AI. "We're excited to showcase how our customer intelligence solutions, infused with advanced psychographic analyses, are driving unprecedented levels of product personalization and innovation."

Mnemonic AI's impressive roster of clients, including Yamaha, DHL, Siemens, Nespresso, and Discovery Channel, attests to the effectiveness of its customer intelligence solutions. The company's comprehensive suite of tools, including Dynamic Buyer Persona Creation, Voice of the Customer Analysis, and Brand Personality Analysis, empowers businesses to gain insights that drive more informed decisions and impactful strategies.

The Google Cloud Next 23 Conference provides the perfect platform for Mnemonic AI to unveil QuantumPersona, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of customer intelligence solutions. Attendees can witness the live reveal of QuantumPersona and its transformative capabilities.

About Mnemonic AI:

Mnemonic AI, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is at the forefront of customer intelligence. With a focus on psychographic analyses, Mnemonic AI's proprietary AI technology empowers businesses to gain deep insights into customer behavior, personality traits, and communication styles.

To learn more, visit https://mnemonic.ai/.

