CHUCK E. CHEESE TO GIVE AWAY 500 KID'S BIRTHDAY PARTIES DURING FIRST-EVER 'BIG DAY OF BIRTHDAYS'

Birthday Capital of the Universe™ hosts nationwide event Thursday, Sept. 7

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the No. 1 global family entertainment Fun Center and worldwide leader in kids' birthdays, is giving away over 500 kid's birthday parties during its debut Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays to celebrate the time of year with the most birthdays.

Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at Fun Centers across the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6–7:30 p.m. with free entry. (PRNewswire)

Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at Fun Centers across the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6–7:30 p.m. with free entry. During the event, every location will hold a live giveaway drawing to award one lucky winner a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.*

An additional five winners from every location will receive a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday party reservation, totaling over $300,000 in prizes. Also, to plus up the fun on this big day, attendees can enjoy a special games offer of 30 free minutes of All You Can Play fun with the purchase of 60 minutes, valid all day on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Lucky winners of the Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package will receive All You Can Play games during the birthday party, a LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E., a ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star, two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, Dippin' Dots® Ice Cream, complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours, 100 bonus E-tickets, goody bags, and pizza and drinks for adults attending the party.

"As the Birthday Capital of the Universe, our first Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will bring the joy of celebrating a birthday at Chuck E. Cheese to 500 lucky kids and their friends nationwide," said Chuck E. Cheese Chief Marketing Officer Sean Gleason. "There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when the most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years."

Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese has brought back its popular "Birthday Star Free" promotion, where the birthday boy or girl celebrates for free with 12 or more paid birthday party guests. Use code: BDAYFREE, now through Dec. 3.

For more information on the Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays, visit chuckecheese.com/big-day-of-birthdays.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Giveaway starts and ends 9/7/23. Grand Prize must be claimed by a participant who has reached the age of majority, or, if a minor child, his/her parent/legal guardian. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC and Canada (excluding Quebec). Correctly answering mathematical skill-testing question is required for Canadian residents. 2,850 prizes with a total approximate retail value of US$300,879.00/CAD$6,599.00 available to be won. Subject to Official Rules available at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations or at https://www.chuckecheese.com/big-day-of-birthdays. See Official Rules for entry instructions, odds of winning, prize descriptions, etc. Void in Quebec and where prohibited or restricted by law. ALL SUBJECT TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. Sponsor: CEC Entertainment Concepts, L.P.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

