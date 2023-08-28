Vacuum? Vacuum & Mop? It's Your Choice with iRobot's Expanded Roomba 2-in-1 Lineup

Just "swap and mop" with the Roomba Combo® j5+ and Roomba Combo® i5+ robot vacuum and mops for a powerful and intelligent clean

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today expanded its 2-in-1 lineup with the Roomba Combo j5+ and Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mops that can vacuum or combination clean with the simple switch of a bin – giving customers more choice when it comes to an iRobot hybrid floor cleaning solution.

The Roomba Combo j5+ robot vacuum and mop is designed for both wet and dry floor cleaning – converting from an all-floor vacuum to a hard floor vacuum and mop with the simple switch of a bin. Unlike competing 2-in-1 robots, the Roomba Combo j5+ is powered by iRobot OS and gets smarter with each use, learning how best to navigate your floors by creating a Smart Map, remembering room names and your specific cleaning preferences. (PRNewswire)

"Following the successful launch of the Roomba Combo j7+, customer demand for more iRobot 2-in-1 cleaning devices continues to grow," said Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer at iRobot. "We're meeting that demand by expanding our 2-in-1 fleet with the Roomba Combo j5+ and Roomba Combo i5+, giving customers greater choice when it comes to an iRobot vacuum and mop option that best suits their home and budget."

Roomba Combo j5+ mops where you want, skips where you don't

The Roomba Combo j5+ robot vacuum and mop is designed for both wet and dry floor cleaning – converting from an all-floor vacuum to a hard floor vacuum and mop with the simple switch of a bin. With the vacuum bin installed, the Roomba Combo j5+ employs power-lifting suction and its unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes to a mix of floor types, from carpet and rugs to hard surfaces – avoiding tangles with pet hair while picking up everything from small particles to hair and large debris. When using the vacuum bin, patented Dirt Detect™ Technology allows the Roomba Combo j5+ to detect dirtier areas and clean them more thoroughly, and the robot automatically empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. The Clean Base holds up to 60 days of debris and uses disposable bags for easy disposal without the cloud of dust.

When it's time to mop, just swap in the Roomba Combo® bin filled with water or a compatible cleaning solution and the robot will automatically detect it's time for a combination clean. The Roomba Combo j5+ will then instantly transform into a robot vacuum that also mops, employing its Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, an Edge-Sweeping Brush and mopping pad to tackle debris, dirty footprints and dust.

Unlike competing 2-in-1 robots, the Roomba Combo j5+ is powered by iRobot OS and gets smarter with each use, learning how best to navigate your floors by creating a Smart Map, remembering room names and your specific cleaning preferences. Customers can use the iRobot Home App to set No Mop Zones so the robot knows to avoid carpets and rugs to keep them dry. The Roomba Combo j5+ recognizes more than 80 common objects,1 which enables the robot to clean more specific places on command, like around kitty litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers and more.2 It also allows the robot to detect and avoid floor hazards like cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls and pet toys to avoid getting stuck and finish the job. Backed by iRobot's P.O.O.P promise, the Roomba Combo j5+ also avoids solid pet waste. To make cleaning even easier, pair the robot with your voice assistant and simply tell it to clean specific rooms or by specific objects in your home, and it does what you ask instantly.3 The Roomba Combo j5+ understands approximately 600 voice commands, more than competing 2-in-1 robots.

Roomba Combo i5+: Dual cleaning for smaller spaces

Also available from iRobot is the Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mop – an all-floor-types vacuum that converts to a hard floor vacuum and mop after switching bins, just like the Roomba Combo j5+. Ideal for smaller homes with mostly hard floor surfaces, the Roomba Combo i5+ purposefully and logically cleans in neat rows to navigate multiple rooms within the home. Using the iRobot Home app, customers can create a Smart Map and label room names to initiate directed room cleanings. Cleaning jobs can be initiated via the iRobot Home app or with a voice command when the robot is paired with a voice assistant device. If the robot's battery runs low, the Roomba i5+ will automatically recharge and resume cleaning until the job is complete. When using the vacuum bin, the Roomba Combo j5+ automatically empties up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris into its Clean Base, which doubles as the robot's charging station.

Pricing & Availability:

North America:

The Roomba Combo j5+ and Roomba Combo i5+ are available immediately for pre-sale in North America on iRobot.com. They will also be available for pre-sale at select retailers throughout North America beginning September 3. Pricing starts as follows:

Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop - $799

Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop - $549

Rest of World:

The Roomba Combo i5+ is currently available in Europe, and the Roomba Combo j5+ will be available in the region in September. Availability in other international markets will vary throughout the rest of 2023 and into Q1 2024.

1Robot behavior varies by object.

2Certain iRobot OS digital features will only work with Imprint® Smart Mapping robots, like the Roomba i Series, Roomba s Series, Roomba j Series robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops. Timing and availability of iRobot OS features may also differ based on model.

3Works with Alexa, Google Assistant enabled devices and Siri. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com .

The Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mop is an all-floor-types vacuum that converts to a hard floor vacuum and mop after switching bins. Ideal for smaller homes with mostly hard floor surfaces, the Roomba Combo i5+ purposefully and logically cleans in neat rows to navigate multiple rooms within the home. (PRNewswire)

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.) (PRNewswire)

