CCM Biosciences Launches from Stealth to Advance Portfolio of Proprietary, First-in-Class Therapies and Companion Diagnostic Tests Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Novel therapeutic candidates and companion diagnostic tests intended to treat various indications across precision oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune diseases, and age-related disorders

Strategic partnership with PMC Group streamlines all Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) activities of each program

Co-Founded by Dr. Raj Chakrabarti, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of CCM Biosciences and President of PMC Group International and Dr. Anisha Ghosh, Professor of Finance at McGill University

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified biotechnology company CCM Biosciences launched from stealth today with more than ten drug programs, many of which originated from CCM Biosciences' proprietary drug discovery platforms. CCM Biosciences is partnered with the global chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing company PMC Group for the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) of its drug programs. The CCM-PMC partnership offers a fully integrated ecosystem for the discovery, development, and manufacturing of drug candidates addressing some of the most significant unmet medical needs. The company has raised more than $25M in financings including Series A1 and A2 rounds at a multi-hundred million dollar valuation.

Diverse Portfolio of First-in-Class Drug Candidates

CCM Biosciences possesses an expansive portfolio of novel product candidates including disruptive KRAS therapeutics that target the oncogene responsible for 25% of all cancers, selective first-in-class degraders of oncogenic kinases for lung cancer and leukemia, inhibitors of the master immune regulator cGAS for autoimmune disorders, therapies for nonsense mutations that account for 10% of all genetically inherited diseases, and disruptive drug candidates for mitochondrial upregulation relevant to a host of age-related disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and infertility.

Several of CCM Biosciences' novel drug candidates have already reached significant development milestones. Extensive validation of the drugs' scientific foundations has appeared in multiple peer-reviewed publications. Investigational New Drug applications are expected to be filed with the FDA in the near future, based on clinical trial plans developed with leading medical experts from institutions including Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State University. Dr. Sudipto Mukherjee, clinical trials investigator for CCM Biosciences' autophagy inhibitor drug program and a hematologist-oncologist at Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute, expressed his enthusiasm about the program saying, "CCM's program, in-licensed from Cleveland Clinic and lead optimized at CCM, has the potential to address a significant unmet need in leukemia treatment."

Leadership Team with Deep Expertise in Scientific Innovation, Chemical Engineering and Finance

Dr. Raj Chakrabarti (Harvard AB, Princeton PhD; formerly Professor of Chemical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon and Purdue Universities), co-founder and CEO of CCM Biosciences and President of PMC Group International, founded CCM Biosciences based on technology platforms he developed in academia in the areas of chemical biology, computational biophysics, systems biology, and synthetic biology. These platforms, which merge experimental high-throughput screening with physics-based computational methods and learning algorithms, have been responsible for the discovery of more than half of CCM Biosciences' drug candidates and all its diagnostic tests and continuously feed its pipeline of drug leads to address areas with significant unmet need. CCM's diagnostic technology platform builds off of patented technology originating in the PhD thesis work in nucleic acid polymerization and sequencing of Chakrabarti that are licensed to CCM Biosciences and are among the top 5 revenue-generating patents in the history of Princeton University, according to the university's Office of Technology Licensing. Chakrabarti's patent income as a biotechnology inventor provided $2M seed funding for CCM.

Dr. Anisha Ghosh, co-founder of CCM Biosciences and Professor of Finance at McGill University, oversees the choice of drug programs comprising the company's portfolio, as well as allocation of capital among them based on modern quantitative methods for asset management, given the diversity of the company's portfolio. Ghosh's research in asset pricing and portfolio management has been published in leading journals like the Journal of Finance and Review of Financial Studies, and has been the subject of invited lectures at leading venues ranging from the National Bureau of Economic Research to the Institute for Quantitative Research in Finance. She stated: "Our cost-effective approach to reach the current stage in CCM Biosciences' lifecycle offers a unique story against the backdrop of heavily funded, albeit risky, biotech companies."

PMC Group's leadership, having helmed the growth of one of the fastest-growing chemical companies in the US for over 25 years, also brings market-leading expertise in chemical manufacturing to the partnership.

About CCM Biosciences

CCM Biosciences is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drugs, including small molecules, gene therapies, biologics, and nanomedicines. CCM's patented drug discovery platforms were developed at Chakrabarti Advanced Technology, a privately funded R&D institute founded in 2010 with scientists in the US, France and India and with publications in leading scientific journals including PNAS, Nucleic Acids Research, American Chemical Society journals and Nature Publishing Group iournals. These platforms are complemented by the contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMO) at PMC Group, developed through acquisitions of industry-leading companies.

About PMC Group

PMC Group is a global chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate, with research and manufacturing facilities spanning the US, Europe, and Asia. With revenue on the order of $1B, PMC Group has a long history of acquisitions, growth investments and operational management in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries spanning a quarter century, including acquisitions from leading global corporations such as BASF, AkzoNobel, Dow, ICI, Arkema, PPG Industries, ExxonMobil, Solvay, Chemtura, and France's SNPE. PMC has been described by the US Congress House Committee on Science and Technology as a domain leader in the US manufacturing sector alongside General Motors and Procter & Gamble.

