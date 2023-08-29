EverestLabs expands into India to Support Growing Customer Base Worldwide

First international engineering office will continue providing 24/7 monitoring and support of RecycleOS systems and services to deliver 3X better recovery than other solutions for global customers

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverestLabs , developer of RecycleOS, the first AI-enabled operating system for material recovery facilities (MRFs), today announced its global expansion with the opening of a new Robotics Operations Center office, focused on engineering, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.

India has emerged as a global powerhouse for engineering talent in recent years. The expansion into the country aligns with EverestLabs' commitment to building the best-in-class team globally to support growing worldwide customers and propels its efforts to improve the circular economy. The new Robotics Operations Center office also demonstrates the company's ability to rapidly scale while impressing customers amidst recent commercial success with leading environmental services and recycling companies including Republic Services, SMR, Pioneer Recycling Services, KW Plastics, Recology, and UWS etc.

"We have been using EverestLabs RecycleOS AI and robotics solutions for nearly three years. EverestLab's Robotics Operations Center is very innovative and unique in our industry. They proactively manage all aspects of AI and robotics cells 24/7. We continue to save many operational hours and significant costs because the Robotics Operations Center team not only manages their systems but also catches upstream issues with active monitoring. A true innovation for our industry and we are glad they are expanding this capability further," said Ernesto Jauregui, Operations Manager of Alameda County Industries.

"Guntur offers us the opportunity to collaborate with some of the highest quality engineering colleges and universities with AI and robotics labs, and actively work with their graduates. This is something that is important to us as we scale EverestLabs," said JD Ambati, founder and CEO of EverestLabs.

EverestLabs' Guntur team will be a part of the company's Robotics Operations Center, where they will monitor and optimize its fleet of AI driven robotics in recycling facilities worldwide, providing best in class identification and sorting of recyclables. Following hands-on experience with EverestLabs' AI and robots, the Guntur team will contribute to the company's intellectual property by building software and hardware solutions in collaboration with its team in the United States. The team will be managed by senior engineer Sid Battula, who has significant experience in software development at Wipro and ANZ. The company continues to hire experienced local engineers and new graduates spanning disciplines such as mechanical engineering, computer science, electronics, and electrical engineering.

In addition to India, EverestLabs has plans to continue international expansion in a systematic fashion. Headquartered in Fremont, California, the company will also continue to grow its U.S. presence with regional offices in New York, Maine, Michigan, and Massachusetts.

About EverestLabs

EverestLabs is a leading climate tech company and the developer of RecycleOS℠, the only enterprise AI software and automation solution for solving critical problems in recycling plants, or materials recovery facilities (MRFs). With RecycleOS, MRFs can exponentially increase materials recovery and reuse recyclables in manufacturing, thus, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage for manufacturing virgin packaging. EverestLabs is funded by leading American, Canadian, and Japanese venture funds.

