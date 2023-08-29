Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces Research Advocates

Volunteers to Provide Patient and Caregiver Perspective to Foundation's Grant Award Process

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of a select group of volunteers as its Research Advocates. These dedicated individuals are patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates committed to identifying and funding innovative lung cancer research.

This group is tasked with playing a significant role in determining areas of research to fund, drafting requests for proposals (RFPs), reviewing, and providing input on grant applications, and supporting education, awareness, and funding efforts.

"It is important to include the patient voice in everything we do as an organization," remarked Aubrey Rhodes, LCRF's Executive Director. "Patient involvement in the decision-making process surrounding LCRF's research investments ensures funding for the most promising projects with the greatest potential impact on patient outcomes."

"At its core, research is about creating better outcomes for patients, so enabling us to participate in the process – from prioritizing areas of research to focus on through helping identify the most promising grant submissions – will help advance research that has the greatest chance of changing people's lives," says Bruce Dunbar, LCRF board member, chair of LCRF's Corporate Development Committee, and Research Advocate. "The scope of innovative thinking and high-potential research in lung cancer science today is unprecedented and I'm excited to work with this prestigious group to advance the research in patient-centric ways."

LCRF's Research Advocates

Aaron Andersen, MD—Waukesha, WI

Emergency Medicine Physician

Emergency Medical Associates of Waukesha, WI

Lung Cancer Patient Advocate

Sarah Christ—Long Island, NY

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Colleen Conner Ziegler—Rochester, NY

LCRF Board of Directors, LCRF Scientific Executive Committee

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Denise Cutlip – Ypsilanti, MI

LCRF Education and Engagement Committee

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Dusty Donaldson—High Point, NC

Founder, Dusty Joy Foundation

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Bruce Dunbar—New Rochelle, NY

LCRF Board of Directors, LCRF Corporate Development Committee Chair

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Kristen H. Kimball, MS, MEM—Boston, MA

Educator, UCONN

Lung Cancer Patient Advocate

Barbara LaMonaca—Falls Church, VA

BSN, Speech Pathology & Audiology, Retired

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Sulaiha Masten, PhD—Fairfax, VA

Clinical Psychologist, Retired

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Frank McKenna, MS Ed—Virginia Beach, VA

Cancer Exercise Specialist

Founder, Beach Better Bodies

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Emily Venanzi, PhD – Newton, MA

ALK Positive Inc. Medical Committee

Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling more than $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

Contact:

Sheila Sullivan

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications, LCRF

ssullivan@lcrf.org

