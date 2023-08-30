Blend360 Announces Suite of New Generative AI Features to Drive Clients' Business Performance

Leading Data Science Solutions, Providers Unveils Generative AI Technology to Revolutionize Business Operations

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a leading data science solutions provider, today unveiled a suite of new generative artificial intelligence features to help drive clients' business performance. The landscape of AI is evolving rapidly, and Blend360 is leading the charge by harnessing the capabilities of over 500 data scientists and data engineers. With a robust track record of successful AI projects, Blend360 is uniquely positioned to help enterprises leverage generative AI's potential, transforming businesses' operations.

Generative AI holds transformative potential for almost every enterprise task, creating unique business advantages and enabling employees to focus on high-value work. This strategic approach empowers companies to drive self-sufficiency, automate previously unfeasible processes, and democratize data, marking the accelerators of the fourth industrial revolution.

The latest Bloomberg Intelligence Report, focused on AI's growth over the next 10 years, confirms "the generative AI market is poised to explode, growing to $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years." Not only is the market growth large, but the generative AI sector "promises to fundamentally change the way the technology sector operates." Moreover, the MIT Technology Review Insights Report titled "The Great Acceleration: CIO Perspectives on Generative AI" underscores that 78% of surveyed executives prioritize the successful scaling of AI.

Blend 360's New Full Service Suite of Offerings includes:

Blend360's foundation in innovative Data Science solutions seamlessly integrates with the Generative AI landscape. With a commitment to ethical and responsible AI practices, Blend360 has crafted a comprehensive suite of offerings that guide clients from strategy to full-scale deployment. These offerings, born out of substantial investment over the past year, underline Blend360's commitment to advancing AI services. With support from Blend360's Data and Engineering teams, clients benefit from increased efficiency, shorter time-to-market, and reduced overheads, ensuring maximum value realization.

"At Blend, we are extremely excited by the applications of Generative AI. We see how smart, ethical applications can drive meaningful impact for ourselves and our clients. At every corner of our business, we are challenging our teams to think AI-First and fuel bold visions with our clients," said Adam Mincham, Head of Go-To-Market at Blend360.

"The advancement that LLMs are enabling is mind-blowing; an explosion of new models unlocking new use cases. I'm incredibly excited about how it enables companies to experiment, find value, and expand, quickly ramping to scale without a significant technology implementation phase."

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier data science solutions provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend360 tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking growth and fostering innovation, paving the way to value for its clients by harnessing world-class talent and a data-driven strategy. By blending in, Blend360 ensures its clients stand out, making the world a better place through the transformative potential of data science. For more information, visit www.blend360.com.

