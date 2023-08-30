Nanotech Energy, Soteria Battery Innovation Group, and Voltaplex Energy announce plans to commercialize safe, American-made battery packs for e-bikes

Domestically produced non-flammable 18650s will be available in early 2024

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-bike battery safety concerns could soon begin to fade after Nanotech Energy, Soteria Battery Innovation Group, and Voltaplex Energy agreed to a new partnership to commercialize safe, American-made non-flammable lithium-ion battery packs in early 2024.

"This agreement marks a significant moment of progress in the battle to keep our homes and streets safe."

As part of the production process, Soteria metallized polymer current collectors will be combined with Nanotech's electrolyte and proprietary electrodes to create high energy, ultra-safe 18650 cells. Nanotech Energy is a global leader in graphene-powered lithium-ion batteries and the cells will be manufactured initially at Nanotech's Chico, CA facility, before later expanding to Gwh capacity in the US and Europe.

Voltaplex will then use the cells to create battery packs designed specifically for the e-bike, robotics, medical, and military markets. Expansion into other small device markets is expected to quickly follow.

Curtis Collar, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Nanotech Energy, said: "The scourge of cheap, low quality e-bike batteries have been endangering Americans for too long. In the first six months of 2023, New York City alone recorded1 at least 108 lithium-battery-related fires and 13 lives lost. But today, this agreement marks a significant moment of progress in the battle to keep our homes and streets safe. We are proud that Nanotech's new manufacturing facility, beginning production late 2023, will make these safe cells available to like minded partners like Voltaplex."

Voltaplex will be first to bring these cells to market, and these cells will also be available available from Nanotech in volume for other pack and device manufacturers to use. Small quantities of cells will be distributed by BatteryBro, Voltaplex's sister company, and consumers will be able to purchase the packs from several major e-commerce platforms.

Brian Morin, CEO of Soteria Battery Innovation Group, said: "We're pleased with how the strength of this technology and manufacturing partnership will enable us to serve the needs of the most critical applications in the industry better."

Access to these non-flammable graphene-powered cells will enable Voltaplex to serve the needs of demanding, highly complex applications without compromising safety.

For more information about Nanotech's Safe, American Made Cells, please contact Michael Lang at mlang@nanotechenergy.com. For more information on packs containing these cells, please contact Rebekah Weaver at Rebekah.Weaver@Soteriabig.com or Haley Thompson at Haley.Thompson@SoteriaBIG.com.

About Nanotech Energy

Nanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Its very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable lithium-ion batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists, Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group, and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://nanotechenergy.com.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc is an advanced technology development and licensing company that formed a consortium to promote battery safety technologies. Soteria's patented technology addresses the root cause of thermal runaway, while the consortium enables broad access to innovative technologies. Soteria was founded in 2017 by Brian Morin and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.soteriabig.com.

About Voltaplex

Voltaplex Energy provides cutting-edge total lithium-ion energy solutions. Voltaplex's mission is to foster the clean energy revolution by creating the most efficient marketplace in the world for lithium-ion cells and packs. Voltaplex enables the simplistic integration of new and existing devices with low-cost lithium-ion technology.

1 Four more people just died in an e-bike fire. If nothing changes, they won't be the last. The Guardian. 22 June 2023.

