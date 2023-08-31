JOHN VESCO APPOINTED TO NIKOLA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More than 30 years of transportation and supply chain expertise joins Nikola's leadership

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced the appointment of John Vesco, a seasoned multi-modal transportation expert, to its Board of Directors. With a career spanning more than three decades, Vesco's extensive executive leadership within prominent transportation and supply chain organizations, including Hub Group and Schneider, underscores his qualifications to contribute significantly to Nikola's strategic growth initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Vesco to Nikola's Board of Directors. With his wide-ranging expertise in creating strategic customer relationships, asset management and navigating complex supply chain models, John brings a wealth of knowledge that I am confident will enrich our vision moving forward," said Steve Shindler, chairman of Nikola's Board of Directors. "We look forward to leveraging his insights as we execute our business plan."

Vesco has continued to be actively involved in the logistics industry through consultancy with organizations developing emerging technologies as well as accessing portfolios for mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, Vesco shares his experience through the role of adjunct professor at Concordia and most recently Aurora University teaching courses in supply chain, leadership and operations management.

"I am pleased and honored to join Nikola's distinguished Board of Directors, as their commitment to revolutionizing transportation and energy aligns with my own passion for sustainability and innovation," said Vesco. "I am impressed with their dedication to manufacturing an industry-leading Class 8 semi-truck consistent with my career-long devotion to safety in the industry. Together we will continue to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient path forward in the transportation industry."

A graduate of Walsh University in Finance and Business Administration, Vesco went on to complete a master's in business administration from Silver Lake College.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming transportation and over-the-road freight services, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem, covering supply, distribution and dispensing.

Nikola is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to: the Company's beliefs regarding the potential benefits of Mr. Vesco joining the Company's Board of Directors; Mr. Vesco's ability to contribute to the Company's strategic growth initiatives and add to the Company's vision moving forward; and the Company's ability to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient future in the transportation industry. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: risks related to the rollout of the Company's business and milestones and the timing of expected business milestones; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

