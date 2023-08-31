Stephen Thomas Joins Board of Directors for Fay Financial

Brings 30 years of experience in residential mortgage, community banking, affordable housing, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Financial, an integrated real estate services provider, announced that Stephen Thomas has joined the Board of Directors for the firm. Thomas brings diversity and a wide range of industry experience to his new role with Fay.

Stephen Thomas has joined the Board of Directors for Fay Financial, an integrated real estate services provider.

For more than nine years, Thomas served as Senior Managing Director of Mortgage Capital Markets at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBC) and Chair of the MPF® Capital Markets Committee. He has held roles as Co-Director of the FHLBC Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Co-founder of the FHLB Capital Markets Supplier Diversity Committee, and served on the FHLB Housing Finance Reform Task Force.

Prior to FHLBC, Steve Thomas founded and managed the Mortgage Finance Group at CastleOak Securities which became the top-ranked minority-owned investment banking firm in residential MBS, commercial MBS, consumer ABS and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHLB agency debt markets.

Thomas is also a Board Member and Treasurer of Mercy Housing-Lakefront, a part of Mercy Housing, the nation's largest non-profit developer and owner of affordable housing; Co-Chair of the National Housing Conference's National Advisory Council; and a Member of Quontic Bank's Black and Hispanic Community Development Advisory Board as well as the Vice Chair of Quontic's Community Development Financial Institution Advisory Board.

Steve began his career as a Naval Officer in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and is a Navy ROTC midshipman graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Steve has all of the qualities anyone would look for in a Board Member and is a great addition for the firm," said Andy Laing, president of Fay Financial. "He has a fresh perspective, and he also brings an incredible amount of experience, integrity, and passion to support our mission to house America."

"It's great to be working with such a distinguished firm that knows how to get things done in this industry," added Thomas. "Fay Financial has the vision, infrastructure, and executive team to accomplish some amazing things in this space and I look forward to working with the Board to do even more."

About Fay Financial

Fay Financial is a nationwide, diversified real estate firm that offers customers and clients a range of products and services to navigate the opportunities of residential real estate while helping both build toward their long-term financial goals. Fay is based in Tampa, Florida and has offices in Chicago, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Farmers Branch, Texas. For more information, visit www.fayfinancial.com.

