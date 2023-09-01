The Third Option Unearths Democracy's True Roots through the Lens of Multicellular Economics

The Third Option Unearths Democracy's True Roots through the Lens of Multicellular Economics

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Option is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement that reveals the connection between the biology of multicellular economics and democracy's foundational principles. By examining the parallels between biological economics and human-fashioned economic systems, The Third Option has unearthed areas of conflict driving various forms of violence and suffering prevalent today.

biological economics (PRNewswire)

"Nature, through cellular economics, had provided frameworks of mutualism and cooperation long before human-conceived laws took shape. Exploring the genesis of these natural and human-esque economic systems, and identifying their points of conflict, fuels our mission at The Third Option. Our journey begins with rediscovering the true essence of democracy," expressed a Third Option spokesperson.

The Third Option's research has discovered that human multicellular economics hinges on mutualistic relationships, giving rise to democratic tenets such as relational equality, reparative justice, and positive liberty. However, the historical incursion of violence and hierarchical setups around 5,000 years ago altered this landscape. Early conquerors imposing their dominion and inducing predatory, parasitic relationships instigated a cascade of complex societal issues that we grapple with today, including wealth disparity, deteriorating health outcomes, endangering of planetary ecosystems, and both internal and external violence manifestations.

The ambitious endeavor of The Third Option includes a series of objectives aimed at revolutionizing how we perceive economics, democracy, and societal challenges.

These objectives encompass:

Highlighting human effort (labor) as the only genuine gold standard.

Decoding the cellular language of emotion.

Exploring the role of debt-created money and wealth inequality.

Defining a unified version of liberty and its constituents.

Establishing two-way communication between cellular, multicellular, and societal economies for benefiting research and causation demonstration.

Differentiating between positive and negative value creation for improved, accurate cost-benefit analyses.

Proposing an alternate perspective on modern society where division need not be the norm.

About The Third Option:

The Third Option is a forward-thinking organization committed to illuminating unique, scientific solutions to complex societal issues. Through thorough research and an innovative approach, we are dedicated to deepening understanding and promoting a progressive change in economics, politics, and human behavior.

For more information about The Third Option or for media inquiries, please contact:

Press Contact

Dimitry Morgan | 619-330-0953

Email | info@shgmktg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Third Option