SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing technology company and leading manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, has revealed its new brand identity at IFA 2023. The new logo represents Dreame's brand identity, which is to build technological solutions that help millions of families to chase their dreams of simplifying their lives.

Dreame Unveils Upgraded Brand Identity at IFA 2023, Reflective of Enriched Customer Experience (PRNewswire)

Directed by the vision and mission to reimagine home experiences, the overall design of the new logo embraces simplicity and strength, with the most prominent "smile curve" penetrating the letter A. Dreame has insights that the ultimate goal of technological development is to bring happiness and freedom to people on a physical or spiritual level. Dreame Technology hopes to promote the progress of human society and civilization through technology.

The new logo was first applied to the DreameBot L20 Ultra, which was just announced on September 1. DreameBot L20 Ultra applies Dreame's exclusive breakthrough technologies and will solve the industry's problems. It also reflects the connotation of the new brand logo and slogan, which is to revolutionize the home-cleaning routine by building superior robotics. for consumer satisfaction.

Along with the new logo is a compelling new slogan "All Dreams in One Dreame." The powerful message signifies the brand's mission to simplify the lives of their customers through technological solutions, allowing them to dedicate more time and energy to pursuing their dreams, while simultaneously helping them live in their dream home space.

Dreame Technology has successfully broken through the high-speed digital motor technology barriers, relying on the deep R&D background and adhering to the principle of "core technology is the root of everything". Currently, the high-speed digital motor of Dreame Technology has reached a world-leading level.

Dreame specializes in applying high-speed motor technology to a variety of lifestyle applications. Faced with the mass consumer, Dreame Technology offers four product lines, including robotic vacuums, wet-and-dry vacuums, cordless vacuums, and personal care products. Dreame takes into account a wide range of different scenarios in various regions to make life easier for millions of families around the world, covering more than 120 countries and regions such as the United States, Germany, France, and South Korea.

Dreame Technology has been actively exploring the field of robotics in a broader sense. In the last two years, Dreame has launched the bionic quadrupedal robot dog and the intelligent food delivery robot. Now with the launch of the robotic pool cleaners, Dreame Technology is further increasing its business size in the trillion-dollar robotics industry and gradually becoming a global technology company with a three-dimensional layout of multiple categories.

Hao YU, the founder and CEO of Dreame Technology, said: "Dreame Technology is exploring the broader robotics ecology, dedicated to the application of robotics technology to various industries such as family, business, agriculture, healthcare, transportation, etc., and gradually evolving towards the broad robotics ecology so that robots can serve the family and society more deeply."

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dreame Technology