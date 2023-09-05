GeeTest Named Finalist of Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

GeeTest Named Finalist in Bot Management category in Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th Annual InfoSec Awards

WUHAN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest is proud to announce we have been named a finalist for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Finalist in Bot Management category of Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

Judging continues through October 2023, where winners will be announced online, in print and during Cyber Defense Con 2023, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation-only conference.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Yuan Wu of GeeTest.

"GeeTest embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About GeeTest

GeeTest, a leading provider of cutting-edge bot management solutions founded in 2012, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, cybersecurity, and enhancing user experience. This commitment is most prominently reflected in its revolutionary CAPTCHA technology, particularly the latest version, GeeTest CAPTCHA v4. This innovative leap forward not only addresses the challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated bots but also offers a competitive edge that sets it apart from other vendors, including

Advanced Bot Detection: Boosted security with proactive approaches that evolve alongside bots

Enhanced User Experience: Game-like challenges and invisible CAPTCHA align security with user satisfaction, fostering a positive user experience

Seamless access for all: We've designed simple, painless alternatives to make CAPTCHA services with WCAG 2.0 compliance accessible for all.

GeeTest has occupied the Top 1 market share in APAC and services with over 360,000 enterprises worldwide presently including Airbnb, Nike, Imperva, etc. Most notably, GeeTest has achieved comprehensive coverage in the blockchain industry with over 20% of the Top 50 crypto exchanges choosing GeeTest to fight fraud attacks, including BINANCE, Axie Infinity, Poloniex, crypto.com, etc. In November 2021 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. In July 2023, GeeTest CAPTCHA was recognized as impactful DDoS Protection software for businesses by Capterra.

Book a Demo with GeeTest: https://www.geetest.com/en/Register_en

GeeTest protects your business from

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eleventh year of honouring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards for the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

View original content:

SOURCE GeeTest