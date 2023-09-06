Banza Launches Protein Waffles, Expands Into the Breakfast Category

Following a successful launch into the frozen category with its chickpea pizza, Banza sets sights on capturing a 10% share of each refined grain category they play in

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banza , the maker of chickpea-based comfort foods, today announced the launch of Banza Protein Waffles which will be offered in three varieties: Homestyle, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. This marks Banza's first foray into the breakfast space and second offering in the frozen aisle since the launch of Banza Pizza in October 2020. This increases Banza's product offerings to five categories: pasta, pizza, mac & cheese, rice, and waffles.

Building on its mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas, Banza continues to innovate with mealtime options that strike a balance of delicious flavor, nutritional value, and convenience. Banza Protein Waffles are made with chickpeas and offer 2.5x more protein, 3x more fiber, and 35% fewer net carbs than the leading waffle brand with the same fluffy, crispy texture that people love in traditional waffles.

"We're thrilled to introduce our first breakfast product: Banza Waffles. Our customers told us they want breakfast to be quick, delicious, and nutritious. By turning chickpeas into waffles, we're aiming to hit all three while forwarding our mission of inspiring people to eat more chickpeas and other beans," said Brian Rudolph, CEO and co-founder, Banza.

Banza started in 2014, when the company introduced the first-ever chickpea pasta and paved the way for the alternative pasta category's existence. Today, Banza is the 5th largest pasta company in the U.S., with only century-old heritage brands surpassing it, and the largest brand in the better-for-you category.

Building on the brand equity and consumer trust earned in the pasta aisle, Banza entered the frozen category in 2020 with the launch of Banza Pizza , the first-ever chickpea-based option available in the U.S. Offering 2x the protein, 3x the fiber and 25% fewer net carbs than the leading cauliflower crust, Banza Pizza has helped bring new shoppers to the pizza aisle and holds the #1 repeat rate in the better-for-you pizza category.

Over the past four years, Banza has grown nearly 3X and has become a household staple for 9 million people. Banza's long-term goal is to capture a 10% share of each category they play in, with hopes to replace more refined grain-based foods with versions made from legumes.

Banza Protein Waffles are now available to purchase at all Whole Foods Market locations in-store and online for $6.49, as well as Amazon.com and EatBanza.com for $35.99 (per 3-pack).

ABOUT BANZA

Banza makes comfort foods out of chickpeas, including pasta, pizza, waffles, mac & cheese and rice. Since 2014, Banza has been on a mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans because of their positive impact on human and environmental health. Today, Banza is the #5 pasta brand in the U.S. and its foods are available in nearly 25,000 stores. For more information about Banza, please visit www.eatbanza.com or find us on Instagram and TikTok .

