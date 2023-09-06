Education Management Solutions Unveils New Corporate Redesign and Website

Enhanced Look Showcases Refreshed Branding and Improved User Experience

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of simulation and competency management solutions for healthcare, announced the launch of its corporate redesign, featuring a newly refreshed logo and an enhanced user experience for its website ems-works.com.

As a provider of powerful simulation solutions, EMS recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of innovation. The rebranding initiative symbolizes the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions that propel institutions towards excellence in education and training.

The centerpiece of the corporate redesign is the unveiling of EMS's new logo. The logo embodies the brand's evolution and its unwavering dedication to providing forward-thinking and results-driven simulation solutions. The modern, streamlined design reflects the company's commitment to efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and superior training outcomes.

"We are excited to present our corporate redesign and new logo, which more accurately reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering institutions with the most advanced simulation solutions available," said Matt Merino, CEO of Education Management Solutions. "With this redesign, we aim to enhance the user experience, streamline navigation, and provide a valuable and easy-to-use information resource for potential and existing partners."

The new corporate design is not only an aesthetic upgrade but also an enhancement of functionality and usability. The revamped website ensures effortless navigation, allowing users to seamlessly explore EMS's comprehensive range of simulation solutions tailored to the unique needs of higher education, healthcare systems, and government/military institutions.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

EMS solutions merge essential information across environments, helping organizations align performance and capabilities between education, training, and active provider care.

Seamlessly connecting and analyzing competency-based performance data for curriculum assessment and student performance tracking, EMS' open architecture removes silos across OEM hardware, simulation training tools, video conferencing, and learning management systems.

Fusing performance observations and measurements across immersive reality, hands-on education, and classroom instruction; EMS stays true to its core mission; integrated solutions, elevated healthcare.

