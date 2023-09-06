Encora Closes the Acquisition of Romanian Software Engineering Services Company, Softelligence

With the Closing of the Acquisition, Softelligence will Rebrand Under Encora

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a global next-gen digital engineering services company, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Softelligence, a Romanian software engineering services provider. The acquisition, originally announced on May 16, 2023, establishes Encora's first delivery centers in Europe and further enhances the company's ability to deliver nearshore services to clients in the Americas, Asia, Australia and now Europe.

"We are pleased to welcome the Softelligence team into the Encora family," said Anand Birje, CEO, Encora. "Softelligence CEO Adrian Blidarus has built an incredible team that will help us break into new markets, as well as provide deep domain expertise across the software development landscape to help Encora solidify its standing as a leading global engineering solutions provider."

Softelligence provides critical digital engineering services to top-tier insurers and banks in Europe covering paperless quote and bind flows, automation of the claims processing through AI, fraud detection using machine learning algorithms across personal and commercial lines, corporate and specialty as well as digital lending. With the closing of the acquisition, Softelligence will rebrand to operate under the Encora brand.

Encora has grown to more than 9,000 associates across the globe and will now add delivery centers in Bucharest and Craiova (Romania) and in Skopje (Macedonia). The new team will support Encora's strategic expansion into Europe and bolster its capabilities to serve clients in new markets.

"The Softelligence team is thrilled to begin this new journey under the Encora brand," said Adrian Blidarus, founder and CEO, Softelligence. "It's a great fit for our people culture, and leveraging the resources of a world-renowned digital solutions provider like Encora with only strengthen our capabilities and allow us to solve complex challenges and offer new innovations to our customers across Europe and beyond."

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides award-winning digital engineering services including data science & engineering, generative AI, software product engineering, cloud services, devops, digital experience, quality engineering and cybersecurity. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. With over 9,000 associates in 47+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., Europe., Canada, Latin America, India, Australia and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to deliver superior business outcomes through accelerated innovation cycles. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

