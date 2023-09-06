Parker, PLLC Grows Firm with Addition of New Partner to Lead California Operations, Promotes Texas Attorney

Addition of Robert Haney and promotion of Kimberly Sheppard are major steps in firm's growth strategy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law, a national full-service civil law firm, is growing the firm with the addition of veteran attorney Robert Haney as a partner overseeing all California operations.

Mr. Haney, who has 35 years of legal experience, joins Parker after working at The Boeing Co., where he settled claims from and against suppliers, conducted executive level negotiations and secured international contracts.

Before his stint at Boeing, he founded R.T. Haney and Associates, a California-based law firm, where he handled complex litigation matters on behalf of individuals and corporations, including business disputes, real estate transactions and corporate compliance matters.

"We are very excited to welcome Bob to our firm," said firm founder Michael Parker. "His unique perspective and decades of experience will not only benefit our clients but also help lead our firm toward immense growth."

The firm also has promoted Texas-based attorney Kimberly Sheppard to senior attorney. In her new role, Ms. Sheppard, who joined Parker PLLC in July 2021, will oversee hiring for attorneys in Texas, Oklahoma and Los Angeles and will be responsible for ensuring successful case management with adjusters.

"Kimberly maintains strong relationships with our clients that enable her to deliver and exceed client expectations," said Mr. Parker. "Kimberly consistently adds value and advocates for our clients. We are proud of her contributions to advancing the firm."

About Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law

Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law is a nationwide, full-service boutique law firm specializing in insurance fraud. Parker attorneys combine superior legal expertise with the latest technology, consistently providing cost-effective legal representation for insurance carriers, corporations and individuals. The firm's track record of managing high-stakes and highly intricate cases across a range of complex insurance coverage matters dates to its founding in 2001 by Michael Parker. Today, the firm has offices in New York, California, Texas and Oklahoma. Visit parkerpllcattorneys.com

