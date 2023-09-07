ANGEL'S ENVY™ EXPANDS 10th ANNUAL TOAST THE TREES INITIATIVE TO INCLUDE URBAN TREE CANOPY RESTORATION

ANGEL'S ENVY and the Arbor Day Foundation are planting trees in under-served urban neighborhoods across the U.S. and inviting consumers to partake in a virtual tree planting experience to support urban tree canopy restoration in local communities

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY™, the Louisville-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys, today announced the expansion of their 10th annual Toast the Trees initiative to include urban tree canopy restoration in U.S. cities. Launched in 2014 and celebrated annually each September in honor of U.S. National Bourbon Heritage Month, Toast the Trees is ANGEL'S ENVY'S initiative to demonstrate the importance of sustainability within the bourbon industry as well as raise awareness of the importance of forests and the increased need for a healthy and secure White Oak tree population. Since the program's founding, ANGEL'S ENVY, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation , has planted nearly 300,000 trees.

In addition to continued reforestation efforts across the U.S., ANGEL'S ENVY and the Arbor Day Foundation will plant trees in public spaces and under-served residential areas in 10 cities this fall to support urban tree canopy restoration efforts. The cities include Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Louisville, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Nashville. Each project location meets socioeconomic and environmental criteria to be classified as an area of need and was identified by the Arbor Day Foundation as a high priority. These communities will be the project sites of planting events facilitated by the Arbor Day Foundation and its network of local tree-planting organizations.

"Our distillery is based in the heart of downtown Louisville, and we embrace our urban roots," said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of ANGEL'S ENVY. "In year 10 of our Toast the Trees initiative, we wanted to expand our reach to help plant trees directly in our, and our consumers', communities where each tree we plant has a significant and lasting impact for years to come."

To raise awareness for the initiative, ANGEL'S ENVY invites consumers to plant "virtual trees" through a new digital AR experience to support the growing need for trees in urban centers. The top five participating cities with the most virtually planted trees at the end of September (9/30/2023) will receive real trees planted by ANGEL'S ENVY and the Arbor Day Foundation in 2024.

"Trees are essential to the health and well-being of our communities here in the U.S. and around the world," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Our partnership with ANGEL'S ENVY has been helping restore critical forest ecosystems for the last 10 years, and expanding that success into communities of need allows us to continue bringing the unmatched power of trees to the people and places who need them most."

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, urban tree canopy restoration is imperative now more than ever with the growing impacts of climate change and rising temperatures across the country; sufficient tree canopy can reduce temperatures by up to 10 degrees. In addition to lowering surface and air temperatures, trees planted in urban environments help to create a significant impact as they reduce pollution, improve water quality, and strengthen neighborhood pride and social connections among residents. Investing in urban canopy restoration is critical as socioeconomic disparities become increasingly prominent, with over 70 percent of low-income and non-white Americans living in nature-deprived areas.

ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners, and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org .

