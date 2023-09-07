Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Opens Registration for 2024 Conference and Trade Show

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced that registration is now open for the combined conference and exhibition taking place January 17-19, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The 2024 event will continue exploration into critical clean energy topics, showcase innovative solutions, and give a platform to passionate experts and thought leaders accelerating the energy transition.

"The business of electrifying our grid through solar, storage, and charging infrastructure is more imperative than ever," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "We've all experienced—directly or indirectly—the ever-growing effects of climate change. As event organizers, it's our mission to provide our attendees and exhibitors with the tools and resources they need for success in their businesses. Join us to gain insights, connections, and inspiration so that together, we can accelerate the energy transition."

24 Conference sessions with practical learning objectives that examine current policy, technology, and market developments in solar, storage, clean energy systems integration, and EV charging infrastructure.

5 Pre-conference workshops led by clean energy experts including Sean White (HeatSpring, White House Solar), Bill Brooks (Brooks Engineering), the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners, and more (additional registration required).

4 Keynote presentations by clean energy pioneers, solutionists, and advocates sharing cross-disciplinary insights.

500+ exhibitors (including JinkoSolar, ESS, Inc., Churod Americas, Soligent, Electriq Power, GM Energy, IronRidge, and many more) showcasing and demonstrating their solutions within what will be a sold-out exhibit hall.

A networking breakfast and site visit for connecting, peer learning, and building community.

13+ Informative, case study-style sessions at The Hub, our dynamic show-floor theater.

Solar Games competition featuring North American installer teams building residential solar + storage systems live for the chance to win $10,000. Installer teams interested in competing can apply to participate here.

To register for the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2024 conference and expo at a special early bird discount rate, click here.

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience.

Join 9,000+ energy leaders and 500+ exhibitors on January 17-19, 2024, in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: intersolar.us.

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.

Candace Letizia

cletizia@divcom.com

