The 2023 Xichong Asia Organic Industrial Innovation Summit Opens

On September 11th, the 2023 Xichong Asia Organic Industrial Innovation Summit, with the theme of "Organic Stimulates New Vitality", officially opened in Xichong County, Sichuan Province, Southwest China. More than 300 domestic and foreign guests from all walks of life gathered in Xichong to discuss the development plan of the organic industry and vigorously promote the construction of Xichong as the "First Organic County in China".

At the opening ceremony, the China (Xichong) Organic Agriculture Research Institute was officially unveiled. At the same time, the conference also released a national proposal for high-quality (organic) agricultural product brands, proposing to explore the establishment of a normalized and standardized communication mechanism, share industry resources, enhance communication and cooperation, gather consensus and joint efforts from the government, industry, and various sectors of society, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the organic industry. In addition, Zhou Zejiang, Ma Jun, Qiao Yuhui, He Wenlong, Yuan Fang, and Liu Xuan were appointed as the chief consultant representatives of the Nanchong Organic Agriculture Talent Development Alliance.

During the summit, participating guests, experts and scholars will discuss the situation and problems faced by the organic industry development, explore solutions, jointly discuss the development of the organic industry, and assess the current situation and development direction of organic agriculture through theme reports, special speeches, interactive exchanges, and other means.

As of now, Xichong has built 109 organic production bases with an area of 27,0000 mu, 16,0000 mu bases, and 105 varieties that have passed organic certification. The total annual output value of organic agriculture has reached 3.5 billion yuan; Establish a comprehensive "four level" quality supervision system for counties, townships, villages, and enterprises, with a coverage rate of 100% for visual systems and quality traceability systems; Cultivating 79 organic product trademarks and 4 national geographical indication products, "Haochongshi" has become one of the top ten excellent regional public brands in Sichuan Province, and "Ecological Garden · Organic Xichong" has become a beautiful business card of Xichong.

