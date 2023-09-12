Olympic Champion and Panasonic Brand Ambassador Michael Phelps Helps Introduce Powerful and Efficient Lines of EVERVOLT® Solar Modules and Debut Home Battery System at RE+ 2023

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps joins Panasonic on day one of RE+ to highlight Panasonic's positive environmental impact on society

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RE+, Panasonic Corporation of North America welcomes Olympic gold medalist and Panasonic Brand Ambassador Michael Phelps to its booth in support of the unveiling of the company's two new lines of compact EVERVOLT® solar modules developed with performance, durability, flexibility and pleasing design aesthetics in mind.

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

"I am passionate about clean energy and a sustainable future for both my family and the world," Phelps said. "Panasonic's long-standing commitment to sustainability, including developing the technologies to create a cleaner future such as high-performance solar panels and home energy storage, is why I have chosen to work with them this year to outfit my own home with a Panasonic solar energy system," said Phelps. A passionate supporter of renewable energy, he has teamed up with Panasonic to convert his home to solar power later this year using the Panasonic EVERVOLT® module and battery systems.

The world champion athlete will attend RE+ to discuss the importance of sustainability and Panasonic's latest EVERVOLT solar power solutions in Panasonic booth 4125, on Tuesday, September 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Unveiled today at RE+, the 430HK2/420HK2 Black Series modules, made with half-cut cells and heterojunction technology with gapless connections, are the most powerful modules offered by Panasonic. Another addition to the company's suite of solar solutions, the 405PK2/400PK2 Black Series modules, are made with Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) technology and half-cut cells to maximize conversion efficiency and provide higher power output at a more accessible price point.

The 430HK2 and 420HK2 Black Series modules have efficiency ratings of 22.2 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively, allowing homeowners to enjoy maximum levels of power production while using less roof space. Homeowners can benefit from greater energy production throughout the day, including on the hottest days in the warmest climates, due to the modules' industry-leading temperature coefficient of 0.24%/°C. Designed for long-term durability with one of the industry's lowest annual degradation rates, these Panasonic modules are expected to provide power output of at least 92 percent after 25 years.

The 405PK2 and 400PK2 Black Series modules are powerful and sleek, with efficiencies of 20.8 percent and 20.5 percent respectively, offering homeowners a cost-effective option for clean energy. With streamlined aesthetics and a compact design, the 405PK2 and 400PK2 modules offer a power output of at least 84.8 percent after 25 years.

All the new modules are protected by Panasonic's long-term AllGuard and TripleGuard Warranty. These warranties cover EVERVOLT® solar modules for performance, product, parts, and labor¹ for 25 years. Whether homeowners are on year three or year 25, Panasonic offers one of the best long-term, reliable warranties, so it will be there when they need it most.

"Our newest lines of sleek, all-black modules were made with performance, durability and flexibility in mind," said Mukesh Sethi, Director of Solar and Energy Storage at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "Our variety of premium modules offer various capabilities and price points, allowing more flexibility and options for both consumers and installers."

A Versatile Storage System and All-in-One Energy Management Solution

Announced in June and making its public debut at RE+, the newest generation of the EVERVOLT® Home Battery Systems supports both DC and AC coupling. This battery system is a fully integrated solution that combines a hybrid inverter, a lithium-ion battery and the new EVERVOLT® SmartBox, an all-in-one home energy management device. Featuring a compact design, this newest generation of battery system can be installed indoors or outdoors and mounted to the floor or wall. Up to four batteries can be stacked to a single SmartBox to provide up to 30kW of power and 72kWh of usable energy, meeting even the heaviest demands.

An Upgraded Education Platform to Match the Growing Solar Market

Panasonic also debuted its enhanced Learning Management System (LMS) portal, an all-inclusive education and training tool. Panasonic's LMS provides certified installers with technical instructions, business resources and EVERVOLT solar system guides, all easily accessible.

Panasonic's Insight on the Anticipated Growth of the Industry

Tina Jeffress, Senior Manager of Energy and Sustainability at Panasonic, will be speaking on a panel discussing the anticipated growth of the clean energy industry. The session, titled "It's the Circle of Life: Recycling & Decommissioning Considerations for Clean Energy Development," will feature industry leaders alongside Jeffress at Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Titian 2301, Level 2 on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT.

¹ Product must be installed by a Panasonic Authorized Installer to be eligible for labor warranty

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America