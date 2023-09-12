ResMan Adds New Applicant Fraud Detection Capabilities

ResMan Fraud Detection Addresses Pressing Need to Identify Fraudulent Financial Documents During the Application Process

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan® by Inhabit, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announced the extension of the ResMan platform to include financial document fraud detection. These new capabilities identify fake and manipulated financial documents with 99.8 percent accuracy, so properties using the solution can be sure that financial information, including pay stubs and bank statements, accurately reflect applicants' financial state.

"Applicant fraud is a significant challenge for all properties – whether property management companies realize it or not," said Michael Dunn, CEO of ResMan. "Across the industry 12 percent of documents provided by applicants are fraudulent, and 50 percent of evictions start with a fraudulent financial document. As an organization with a customer-driven product roadmap, we recognize the financial impact that a solution like this can have for our customers. We were impressed with the thoroughness, accuracy, and ease of use of Snappt's market-leading document fraud detection solution, and we chose to partner with them for this white label offering which we are calling ResMan Fraud Detection."

ResMan Fraud Detection, powered by Snappt works by scanning financial documents uploaded by prospective renters during the application process. The solution checks more than 10,000 data properties to determine if the document is fake or has been manipulated and delivers an authenticity analysis report to leasing agents through the applicant's profile within the ResMan platform. The solution helps operators comply with the FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) and with Fair Housing laws, and it provides a clear and easy to understand return on investment (ROI) to properties because it prevents evictions and bad debt by allowing properties to catch fraudsters before they are offered a lease.

"ResMan is a best-of-breed property management platform that has been helping properties grow and operate more efficiently for the last decade. We're excited to partner with them in making it seamless for properties that run on ResMan to minimize the chance of renting to high-risk tenants and eliminate costly evictions and debt," added Kyle Nelson, Snappt's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

Those interested in learning more about ResMan Fraud Detection can register for a webinar being held on Tuesday, September 26 at 1 p.m. CT.

ABOUT RESMAN

ResMan, by Inhabit, is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com.

ABOUT SNAPPT

Snappt makes it radically simple to trust supporting documentation. Launched in 2019, their document fraud detection system has already transformed the Property Management industry, where 8 of the top 10 property management firms use their system, dramatically reducing risk. Snappt has raised more than $100M in funding from leading Fintech investors, and with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76+, it is one of the highest-rated Fintech companies in the world. www.snappt.com

Media Contact

Joshua Phillips

EVP Marketing, Inhabit

Joshua.phillips@inhabit.com

