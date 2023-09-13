DDN Storage Solutions Deliver 700% Gains in AI and Machine Learning for Image Segmentation and Natural Language Processing

From Cancer Detection, Robotaxis, and Chatbots to Sentiment Analysis, DDN Leads and Accelerates the Way in Safe and Power Efficient AI Adoption

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN ®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced impressive performance results of its AI storage platform for the inaugural AI storage benchmarks released this week by MLCommons Association. The MLPerf™ Storage v0.5 benchmark results confirm DDN storage solutions as the gold standard for AI and machine learning applications.

DDN's entries cover Image Segmentation and Natural Language Processing categories of the MLPerf Storage Benchmark. Using powerful single and multi-node GPU configurations, DDN's A3I® AI400X2 storage appliance effortlessly scales to deliver faster and more reliable data access, while maximizing GPU utilization and delivering highest efficiency for demanding AI workloads.

In an individual compute node evaluation, a single DDN AI400X2 NVMe appliance equipped with DDN's EXAScaler® 6.2 parallel filesystem fully served 40 AI accelerators, delivering a remarkable throughput of 16.2 GB/s.1 In a multi-node configuration, the same DDN AI400X2 NVMe appliance quadrupled its output, serving 160 accelerators over ten GPU compute nodes, achieving a throughput of 61.6 GB/s.2 These remarkable results demonstrate 700% better efficiency on a per storage node basis when compared to the competitive on-premises solution submissions.

"DDN's cutting-edge data storage solutions fuel and accelerate GPUs in data centers and in the cloud, helping organizations develop better cancer detection methodologies, putting safe and reliable robotaxis on our roads and highways, and bringing to market more effective chatbots and virtual assistants to make our lives easier," said Dr. James Coomer, SVP of Products at DDN. "We're proud to lead the way in safe and power-efficient AI adoption, setting new standards for innovation and performance in the industry."

The ability to power AI workloads, machine learning and Large Language Models at highest levels of efficiency and scale, while minimizing power usage and data center footprint is critical. With thousands of systems deployed on premise and in the cloud, DDN's AI infrastructure storage systems are the solution of choice to power GPUs for the most demanding and innovative organizations in the world.

About MLCommons

MLCommons is an open engineering consortium with a mission to make machine learning better for everyone through benchmarks and data. The foundation for MLCommons began with the MLPerf benchmark in 2018, which rapidly scaled as a set of industry metrics to measure machine learning performance and promote transparency of machine learning techniques. In collaboration with its 50+ members - global technology providers, academics, and researchers, MLCommons is focused on collaborative engineering work that builds tools for the entire machine learning industry through benchmarks and metrics, public datasets, and best practices.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

