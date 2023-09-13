Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Launches Hospital Indemnity Plus

New Supplemental Product Offers Seven Standard Benefits, Plus Nine Optional Riders

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and wealth products, today announces the launch of Hospital Indemnity Plus. This supplemental health product is available through the company's independent agent distribution channel in 23 states, with additional states in the near future.

The hospital indemnity insurance product is offered through Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, a member of Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. The product features seven standard benefits including daily and extended hospital confinement, intensive care confinement, observation unit visits, in-patient mental health visits, companion travel, and pet boarding.

"Prolonged hospital stays can add unnecessary stress and financial burden to families," said Dave Peters, senior vice president, supplemental health division at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "With Hospital Indemnity Plus, policyholders receive a cash benefit to help cover medical and non-medical expenses."

Additionally, the product offers nine optional riders, allowing an individual or family to customize the plan to meet their individual needs. Hospital Indemnity Plus is competitively priced, available for ages 18-85, and offers a household discount.

"At LBIG, we help people manage life's risks," said Brian Clark, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "We are excited to bring this new hospital indemnity product to market to help provide financial protection and peace of mind to our policyholders."

Hospital Indemnity Plus is now available in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

