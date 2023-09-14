Everlight Solar Wins Best of Madison 2023 - Solar Energy Company

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is honored to announce that they have been named the Best of Madison in the Solar Energy Company category. This achievement is a remarkable moment in Everlight Solar's journey to continue bringing clean, sustainable energy solutions to the Madison community and beyond.

Everlight Solar has won Best of Madison 2023. (PRNewswire)

For 40 years, Madison Magazine has hosted the Best of Madison awards, a tradition that celebrates local businesses based on community nominations and voting. Everlight Solar extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Madison community for their unwavering trust and belief in Everlight Solar.

In response to being named Madison's Best Solar Energy Company, Everlight Solar's President and CEO, Will Creech said "Being voted Madison's Best is such a proud moment for us at Everlight. This community has been with us since the beginning, and we're incredibly thankful for their support and recognition as we continue to provide simple and affordable solar to Wisconsin homeowners."

The Best of Madison award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Everlight Solar team, whose tireless efforts continue to drive their mission of a greener and more sustainable future. Everlight is honored to be acknowledged by the Madison community and to know that their work has resonated with our customers and supporters.

This recognition by Madison Magazine and the Madison community is humbling and inspiring for the Everlight Solar team to further illuminate the path toward a cleaner, brighter, and more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about previous Everlight Solar awards here. Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

Everlight Solar logo (PRNewsfoto/Everlight Solar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everlight Solar