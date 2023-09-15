Webinar - Unlocking Rooftop Potential and Efficiency Gains: Increase Revenue by Converting the Mechanical Penthouse Using GeoExchange Systems

How Bylaws Can Promote the Greening of Heating and Cooling in Multi-family Buildings

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Subterra Renewables is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar on September 21st that explores the innovative intersection of GeoExchange systems, city bylaw and approvals processes, and the mechanical penthouse in building design. This event is a must-attend for developers, architects, city planners, and municipal officials interested in sustainable urban development and maximizing the use of valuable real estate.

Webinar Highlights:

How Cities Encourage Adoption of Geoexchange by allowing the Mechanical Penthouse to be Repurposed as Net Saleable Area: Learn how minor adjustments to site-specific zoning bylaws during the approvals process can unlock valuable real estate without altering the overall massing of the building. Making More Space Available for Better Living: Explore the vertical development potential and discover how the integration of geothermal exchange systems significantly reduces the spatial footprint required for mechanical rooms, allowing for more efficient use of valuable real estate within buildings.

Expert Panelists:

David MacMillan , Program Manager, City of Toronto , Environment & Climate Division, City of Toronto

Hanieh Momeni, Senior Architect, BDP Quadrangle

Moderator:

Kareem Mirza , Chief Revenue Officer, Subterra Renewables

Date: September 21, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET | 8:00AM PT

Date: September 21, 2023

Lucie Andlauer, CEO of Subterra Renewables, emphasizes the importance of this webinar, stating, "Since geo-exchange systems can avoid rooftop mechanical equipment, municipalities can incentivize implementation of geo-exchange by allowing developers to repurpose penthouse space. Minor adjustments to site-specific zoning bylaws during the approvals process can unlock this valuable real estate without changing the overall massing of the building. In other words, the building looks very similar, but has much lower emissions, and it costs municipalities nothing."

Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights into sustainable urban development and discover the potential for unlocking valuable real estate in your projects.



About Subterra Renewables

Subterra Renewables is a geothermal exchange company with the largest drilling fleet in North America, operating the most energy-efficient and resilient heating and cooling technology in the world. With full vertical integration, Subterra custom designs, engineers and installs owns, and operates first-of-its-kind geothermal exchange systems that align with government ESG initiatives, expedite building approvals, and accelerate the path to Net Zero. Available under Subterra's utility model, Aura™, the company serves all North America. For more information visit: https://subterrarenewables.com

