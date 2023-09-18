CHARTER AWARDS $1.1 MILLION TO 2023 SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION GRANT RECIPIENTS

46 Nonprofits Will Use the Funds to Support Broadband Technology Programs, Education and Training

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it is awarding $1.1 million to 46 nonprofit organizations through its Spectrum Digital Education grant program. With this latest round of grants, Charter has committed more than $9 million total to the initiative, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout Charter's service area.

"The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world," said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, Charter. "Through the 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, Charter is partnering with valued nonprofits that share our commitment to create better opportunities for the communities we serve."

Meet the 2023 Grant Recipients

This year, 21 nonprofits were awarded a Spectrum Digital Education grant for the first time, including Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin in Milwaukee, which provides access to technology training and devices for seniors; Compudopt, which offers free technology access and education to under-resourced local residents in and around the Dallas, Texas area; and Black Connect in Wesley Chapel, Florida, which is dedicated to eliminating the racial wealth gap facing Black Americans by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses.

Additional 2023 recipients include Kramden Institute in Durham, North Carolina, which has been awarded five grants through Spectrum Digital Education totaling $170,000. With this latest round of funding, Kramden Institute will partner with housing authorities and community organizations to deliver basic computer skills education and free, refurbished computers to participants. Hispanic Federation is an eight-time recipient, having been awarded $275,000 through the program, and will use the additional funding to launch a mobile Spectrum Learning Hub to provide workforce training to low-income Latino residents and farmworkers in the Wimauma, Florida area.

"Our reliance on digital tools to connect us to the world around us is growing by the day, whether at work or in our daily lives," said Frankie Miranda, President and CEO, Hispanic Federation. "Through our partnership with Charter's Spectrum Digital Education program, we're making sure Latino families don't get left behind and receive the training they need to strengthen their twenty-first century skills and thrive in our increasingly digital world."

Charter's Commitment: $9 Million and Counting

Since the 2017 launch of Spectrum Digital Education, Charter has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique partners. As of September 2023, the program has helped to fund more than 30,000 digital education classes, distribute over 13,000 devices including laptops and support the creation of 157 tech labs.

From the nearly 250 eligible applications received, 46 nonprofit organizations across 14 states were selected. The 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant recipients are:

CALIFORNIA

- Great Harvest Community Center

- Hope through Housing Foundation

- Martha's Village & Kitchen

- Pasadena Senior Center

- San Diego Futures Foundation

FLORIDA

- Black Connect

- Heart of Florida United Way

- Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.

HAWAII

- EA Ecoversity

- Māpunawai, Inc.

- Project Hawai'i, Inc.

- Waipahu Community School for Adults

KENTUCKY

- Louisville Urban League

MISSOURI

- SOTV Creators

- St. Louis Arc

- Wesley House Association

MONTANA

- Greater Missoula Family YMCA

NEW YORK

- BRIC Arts Media

- Greenwich House, Inc.

- Hispanic Federation, Inc.

- NYC Computer Lab Initiative

- Interfaith Works of Central New York

- The STEM Alliance

- Public Housing Community Fund

- VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement

NORTH CAROLINA

- E2D – Eliminate the Digital Divide

- Kramden Institute

- Urban League of Central Carolinas, Inc.

OHIO

- After-School All-Stars Ohio

- Akron Urban League

- Central Community House

- Seeds of Literacy

- United Way of Greater Cincinnati

- Urban League of Greater Cleveland

- Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

SOUTH CAROLINA

- Senior Citizens Association in Florence County

TENNESSEE

- Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee

- United Ways of Tennessee

TEXAS

- Austin Area Urban League

- Compudopt

- Girls Inc of San Antonio

- Latinitas

VIRGINIA

- LGBT Technology Institute

WISCONSIN

- 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc.

- Digital Bridge

- Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin

