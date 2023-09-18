Single-use Rhinolaryngoscope Now Distributed Exclusively by Olympus

Disposable E-SteriScopes™ Maximize Flexibility and Choice for Physicians Performing ENT Procedures

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today the launch of the Vathin E-SteriScope™ single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope for use in diagnostic and therapeutic otorhinolaryngological procedures. The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope is manufactured by Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and distributed exclusively by Olympus. It is now available for sale in the U.S., with availability in Europe, Middle East and Africa anticipated later this year.

As a leader in endoscopy, Olympus is committed to offering a comprehensive endoscopy portfolio that includes a full range of access, visualization, and therapeutic ENT endoscopy solutions. With the addition of the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope, health care providers have flexibility in their approach to every procedure with improved workflow and integration with enterprise content management systems, which streamlines the management of patient records and ensures endoscopy content is centrally and securely stored and available across hospital sites to support collaborative patient care.

"We are very excited to launch this single-use rhinolaryngoscope as a complement to the full Olympus ENT portfolio," said Gabriel McHugh, Senior Vice President for Therapeutic Solutions at Olympus Corporation. "We know that many factors influence clinical workflow, including portability, efficiency, and connectivity. The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope gives health care providers flexibility and choice when balancing these factors and deciding on the best pathway to diagnosis and treatment."

The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope features the following:

Portability : The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope gives physicians the freedom to see patients in the operating room or the office, with the option to perform biopsies, injections, and other procedures in more sites of care. i

Connectivity : Streamlined content management and data sharing platforms, including the nCare™ recorder and VaultStream™ server, support collaboration among physicians and nurses, allowing them to connect seamlessly with team members while patient data is stored safely and accessed easily from one location.

Convenience: At the ready when needed, the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope offers health care providers a quick and effective alternative to reusable scopes, when appropriate. With a working channel option and workflow pathway solutions, the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope may allow physicians to improve procedural efficiency, lower procedure-related costs, and increase patient satisfaction.ii

Specifications of the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope include an outer diameter range of 3.2mm for the diagnostic scope and 4.9mm for the therapeutic scope and a 300mm insertion tube. A tip angulation range of 210 degrees up and down is designed to create ease in accessing targets. The therapeutic scope includes a 2.2mm working channel.iii

Improper use of the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope may result in patient injury, bleeding, and/or perforation. For complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions, please reference the Instructions for Use (IFU) that accompanied your product.

The E-SteriScope™ single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope will be on display and available for demonstration at the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) Annual Meeting Sept. 29–30, 2023, the Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head-Neck Nurses (SOHN) Annual Congress on Sept. 30 –Oct. 2, and at the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO) Annual Meeting on Oct. 1–3, 2023, all taking place in Nashville.

For more information about the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope, visit the Olympus America website: medical.olympusamerica.com/products/e-steriscope

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

