AuraVax Therapeutics recognizes its academic collaborator at the University of Houston for address at Keystone Conference

Presentation of NanoSTING as a mucosal adjuvant that is highly effective in blocking transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to prevent and treat respiratory viruses, today announced that their partners at the University of Houston presented data at Keystone Symposia: Vaccinology During and After COVID-19 taking place from September 17-20, 2023.

The team, led by Dr. Navin Varadarajan, MD Anderson Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at University of Houston and Chief Scientific Officer of AuraVax, demonstrated that the STING pathway can be activated by NanoSTING in the nasopharynx to produce immune responses to the spike and nucleocapsid proteins of SARS-CoV-2 in small animals and non-human primates. Remarkably, in direct transmission experiments, the candidate vaccine completely blocked transmission to vaccine-naïve animals that were continuously exposed for multiple days.

"These pre-clinical data highlight that NanoSTING can be used as a mucosal adjuvant for intranasal vaccines," said Joseph Sullivan, CEO of AuraVax. "The partnership with University of Houston established NanoSTING as a therapeutic for multiple respiratory viruses. This presentation now broadens the knowledge surrounding NanoSTING for use as a mucosal adjuvant and extends the reach of AuraVax to address the infectious risk of respiratory viruses."

The oral presentation titled "Ending transmission: multi-antigen intranasal vaccines protect against challenge by diverse sarbecoviruses" by Dr. Ankita Leekha was on September 18, 2023.

