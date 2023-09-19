Healthcare Executive Ken Paulus Joins Gravie Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, one of the nation's fastest growing health benefits innovators, announced today that Ken Paulus has joined its board of directors. Paulus, who recently retired as the CEO of pharmacy benefit management firm Prime Therapeutics LLC, joins Gravie as an independent director.

Paulus brings to the Gravie board decades of experience driving change across several areas of the healthcare industry, including leadership roles at PBMs, health systems and health plans at companies like Allina Health, Harvard Vanguard and Partners Healthcare System. Paulus currently serves on the boards of directors for virtual care leader Teladoc and orthopedic device manufacturer Breg, Inc.

"We're fortunate to bring someone with Ken's depth of experience and wide breadth of knowledge to Gravie as we continue our ambitious work to build a health plan everyone can love," said Gravie Co-Founder and CEO Abir Sen. "Ken has a unique understanding of how the healthcare ecosystem works and has seen firsthand how misaligned incentives across the industry create a zero-sum game that ultimately fails consumers. His counsel will be invaluable as Gravie works to redefine the health benefits experience."

Gravie announced earlier this year that growth equity investor General Atlantic anchored a $179 million investment in the company, alongside existing investors FirstMark Capital and AXA Venture Partners. The investment will help Gravie continue to scale its rapid growth across all areas of the company.

"I've been an admirer on the sidelines as Gravie has grown over the last 10 years, evolving from a defined contribution platform for employers to a true health benefits disrupter with its flagship Comfort® health plan," said Paulus. "This is an incredibly exciting time to join the Gravie board of directors, as the company navigates year-over-year triple digit growth and expands its footprint to reach more small and midsize businesses interested in level-funded health plans."

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort®, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides first-dollar, 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com .

