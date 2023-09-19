Kidde Taps into the Power of Music to Elevate Fire Safety Awareness with Its Cause For Alarm Campaign

Professional football player Kirk Cousins, National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and Kidde team up to help educate families on fire safety preparedness

MEBANE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kidde – a trusted leader in fire safety for more than 100 years – announced its second annual Cause For AlarmTM campaign. This campaign was created in response to the statistics that fatal house fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others. In fact, every day, at least one child dies from a home fire1. Kidde has teamed up with National PTA and Quarterback Kirk Cousins to help educate families and children on the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety at home. To help children easily recall what to do in the event of a fire, the brand created a Cause For Alarm jingle, "Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast," that will be shared nationally. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and son develop a fire escape plan together as part of Kidde’s Cause For Alarm™ campaign. The initiative was developed to teach children and parents about the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety at home. PHOTO CREDIT: Justin Cox Photography (PRNewswire)

On average, students practice up to 1562 fire drills during their K-12 experience, making them well-prepared in the event of a fire at school. However, they are less knowledgeable about what to do if the smoke alarm goes off at home3. For the smoke alarm to go off at home, it's critical that homes have working smoke alarms. Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties with no working smoke alarms, and these devices can double the chances of escaping from a home fire safely.

"We know that most home fire fatalities are preventable with the right fire safety education and home safety products," said Isis Wu, VP & GM, Residential Fire, Carrier Fire & Security. "We also know that by educating children on how to protect themselves from fires in the home, we can help prevent devastating fatalities. Our goal is to rally everyone behind the cause and help save more lives."

Together, Kidde and National PTA are helping to close the protection gap, reaching parents and caregivers through engagement with local PTAs, including family fire safety events in select communities across the country. Kidde will deploy educational materials, including its memorable jingle, a Fire Safety Toolkit and a children's book, which are available on CauseForAlarm.org and on Kidde's social channels.

"National PTA and Kidde share a strong commitment to keeping children and families safe, which is why we are thrilled to kick off this collaboration," said Yvonne Johnson, President of National PTA. "We appreciate this opportunity to work with Kidde in developing actionable materials that can be provided to PTAs nationwide to help improve fire safety education for families." To help raise awareness, Kidde is also collaborating with Kirk Cousins to rally support for #CauseForAlarm and help keep kids safe.

"Practice makes perfect. That's why as an athlete and father of two young boys, I feel it's important to help families and kids learn and master what to do in the event of a house fire," said Cousins. "Teaming up with Kidde in support of the Cause for Alarm campaign means a lot to me. While smoke alarms and fire safety plans aren't always top of mind for families, they're a critical part of ensuring a safe exit in case of a fire." Join Kidde, National PTA and Kirk Cousins to help protect more families through #CauseForAlarm. Here's how you can help:

Purchase a Kidde alarm at participating retailers and businesses from September until the end of November 2023 to trigger a $1 contribution for alarm donations up to $1,000,000 in total retail value to communities in need through National PTA, The Detroit Heat and Warmth Fund and Vision 20/20.

Share the "Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast" jingle on social media, tag @KiddeFireSafety and use #CauseForAlarm to help raise awareness.

Learn more about fire safety and how you can get involved by visiting CauseforAlarm.org.

