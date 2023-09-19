Nomis Solutions Names Dan Mercurio as Global Head of Sales

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), the leading provider of end-to-end pricing lifecycle management technology, announced that Dan Mercurio has been selected as global head of sales. In his role, Mercurio will be responsible for leading the go-to-market functions across sales, marketing, and revenue operations.

"Dan brings a wealth of experience and a diverse track record of success to our leadership team. His ability to think creatively and communicate effectively, coupled with a profound understanding of how to create value for financial institutions, make him an ideal fit for Nomis. We are thrilled to have him leading our Go To Market organization," said Greg Demas, president of Nomis Solutions.

Mercurio brings over 20 years of experience in retail banking and go-to-market leadership within the financial technology space. Mercurio joins Nomis from SigFig, where he served as chief revenue officer, overseeing sales, marketing, and customer success and played a key role in building and managing partnerships with large banks and wealth management firms. Prior to SigFig, Mercurio held leadership roles at retail banks including head of consumer and small business banking at Cambridge Savings Bank.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that has deep experience in leveraging data and insights to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Mercurio. "The financial services industry has a unique opportunity to drive additional personalization across rates, offers, and rewards, and I look forward to leading Nomis' efforts to connect our solutions with the needs of the industry to create meaningful customer and business outcomes."

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions delivers the most comprehensive and integrated solution for setting, managing and executing price in an iterative and customer-centric system. Nomis is the consumer banking industry's leading software platform capable of standing up to complex bank analytical objectives while also delivering intelligent, data-driven, omnichannel customer experiences. While the company offers an integrated suite of solutions, its powerful collection of APIs allows individual modules to meet each financial institution where they are in their pricing journey to help differentiate and grow their brands by developing relationships with customers that are both individualized and profitable. To learn more, visit www.nomissolutions.com.

