Book Pre-Order Window Opens for "Carbon Done Correctly: A Model for Climate Mitigation from the Global South to Wall Street"

Author Richard H. Lawrence, Jr. Shares Stories of the Unsung Heroes at the Front Lines of Climate Change and Outlines the Steps Needed for the Voluntary Carbon Market to Reach its Global Potential

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Richard H. Lawrence, Jr., seasoned investor and co-founder of several non-profit organizations with a specific focus on climate change mitigation, in partnership with publishing company Harriman House, is announcing that his second book titled "Carbon Done Correctly: A Model for Climate Mitigation from the Global South to Wall Street" is now available for pre-order via Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble.

In his second book titled “Carbon Done Correctly: A Model for Climate Mitigation from the Global South to Wall Street,” author Richard H. Lawrence, Jr. shares stories of the unsung heroes at the front lines of climate change and outlines the steps needed for the Voluntary Carbon Market to reach its global potential. (Photo Credit: Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Richard H. Lawrence, Jr.) (PRNewswire)

Lawrence's deep understanding of the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and the importance of high-quality carbon credits doesn't just come from his decades of work reducing emissions and creating good on the ground with carbon projects — it is also informed by the fact he has worked closely with many of the unsung heroes on the front lines of the fight against climate change. His compassion for the human element powering so much of this movement, backed by his four decades of investment expertise, gives him a unique perspective on how carbon, when "Done Correctly," can truly benefit the planet and its people.

"Richard Lawrence is a true climate hero. For someone with more than a full time job in finance, he spends a completely unreasonable amount of time, money, passion and creativity fighting for climate solutions. Here he focuses on the vital role voluntary carbon markets need to play; on the dedicated people who drive it forward; and on the need to blend integrity with practical market success," said Jeremy Grantham, Co-founder and Chairman, The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment.

The book will cover topics including:

The story of Proyecto Mirador, a non-profit established in 2004 to help disadvantaged communities in rural Honduras , and how, from humble beginnings, Proyecto Mirador forged the path to success as a leading carbon mitigation project in Central America .

The founding of Cool Effect, a non-profit created in 2014 to connect carbon projects with organizations seeking to meet climate goals with carbon credits, and how Cool Effect provides what is needed, by both buyers and sellers, to scale the market.

A proposed framework for improving and strengthening the VCM to accelerate its advancement as a fully functional financial market.

"The VCM gives us a platform to mobilize billions of dollars of private capital into carbon-reducing projects across the globe, but for the VCM to succeed and reach its true global potential, transparency and quality must be at the heart of those projects," said Richard H. Lawrence, Jr., author of the book. "I hope that readers are inspired by the stories of the individuals combating climate change across the globe, and that this book can help to outline what is needed to scale the VCM so that it furthers the work of those people for the benefit of our planet."

To learn more and pre-order "Carbon Done Correctly," please visit CarbonDoneCorrectly.com . The publication date is scheduled for January 30, 2024; digital versions of the book will be available immediately and hard copies will be available in stores and begin shipping on that date.

About the Author

Richard H. Lawrence, Jr. is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Overlook Investments Group, an independent fund management company established in 1991 which invests in a concentrated portfolio of public equities throughout Asia. Richard is also a director and co-founder of several non-profit organizations with a specific focus on climate change mitigation, including Proyecto Mirador Foundation, Cool Effect, and High Tide Foundation. Richard serves as Chairman of the non-profit Carbon Mapper and helped establish Global Methane Hub with over $225 million in philanthropic funds to support methane advocacy and mitigation. His first published book, "The Model: 37 Years Investing in Asian Equities," was released in 2021. Richard is also a member of the Board of Directors of The National Audubon Society.

