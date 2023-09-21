Leading Industry Experts Set to Convene for Bahrain's Fintech Forward 2023

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahrain is gearing up to host the inaugural Fintech Forward 2023 (FF23) where the first day, October 11, 2023, will be programmed by Economist Impact. Set to be held at Exhibition World, Sakhir, under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and in strategic partnership with Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) with the support of Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), across the two key days of FF23, industry leaders in financial services and fintech will gather to share insights, discuss strategies, and debate the challenges - and opportunities - that industry disruptors could bring to their businesses. Against a backdrop of immersive digital experiences, the conversations will be driven around the three key themes of the inaugural conference - Regulation, Investment, and Innovation.

Fintech Forward Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fintech Forward) (PRNewswire)

FF23 aims to further promote Bahrain as a destination for all things fintech, encouraging idea generation and foreign investment opportunities through impactful conversations and sessions, profiling benefits for international companies considering putting down roots in Bahrain, which is currently experiencing impressive economic growth and low inflation. Businesses operating in Bahrain gain insight from a workforce that combines highly skilled, bi-lingual, driven Bahraini nationals alongside a diverse talent pool offering a global perspective, leading to a better bottom line and sustainable growth.

With a 75-year track record of evidence-based policy spanning 205 countries, Economist Impact will be utilising its market-leading expertise in informed analysis to bring critical debates to life. Economist Impact will convene influential executives and world-class thought and business leaders on stage to discuss a range of global business issues to tackle the most pressing issues in today's financial landscape.

With over 250 attendees already confirmed for day one of FF23, which is preceded by a high-level 2 hour networking session, Economist Impact discussions will bring together 15 leading experts from around the world including Asia, Europe, and North America. The lineup includes a number of fintech and financial services consultancy players, including household names like Onyx by J.P.Morgan, Volt, MIT and Visa. The mid-day panel discussion titled 'Banking on talent: a future-ready financial services workforce' will tackle how the global financial services industry must adapt to meet the increasing demand for skilled talent amidst advances in tech and workforce uncertainty.

Joshua Roberts, capital markets correspondent at The Economist, revealed: "Even as new technology rewires the financial services industry, at heart it is a people business and always will be. The race to attract and train bright, talented people with the skills needed to drive fintech innovation will define which firms prosper most from that innovation. I am greatly looking forward to hearing about how our panel is faring in this race."

Other sessions curated by Economist Impact address the future of finance and the evolving role of central banks, the potential of super-apps and instant payment platforms dominating Asia to overtake traditional systems, plus discussions examining the landscape across the Middle East, with a focus on the opportunities and challenges for foreign investment companies.

As for October 12th, with a diverse array of engaging panel discussions FF23 will continue its momentum in propelling fintech dialogue and innovation on day 2 of the event.

FF23 is set to host an exceptional lineup of industry pioneers for its second day. Paulo Goulao, a Partner at Bring, and Tariq Sanad, CFO of Tarabut Gateway, will explore the transformative potential of open banking and embedded finance, emphasising financial inclusivity. Dania Al Showaikh, Co-Founder of Daleel, will guide the discussion. Additionally, Yanal Jallad, Managing Director of Reboot Coding Institute, and Bruno Martins, Associate Partner at Technology Consulting KPMG, will share strategies for nurturing tech talent in the "Developing the Next Generation of Tech Talent" panel.

Ahmed Fouad Radhi, General Manager of SNIC Insurance, and Frederik Bisbjerg, representing Beyon Digital, will delve into leveraging technology and feedback-driven approaches to redefine and enhance the overall policyholder journey. Their insights will provide valuable perspectives for attendees keen on understanding the evolving paradigm of customer-centric insurance.

To find out more about the exciting line up of events and sessions at FF23, or to register your attendance, click on the following link: www.fintechforward.bh.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217877/Fintech_Forward_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fintech Forward