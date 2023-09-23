TECNO Globally Launches PHANTOM V Flip 5G: Representing Flip in Style and Perfect in Pocket

The brand's latest foldable device delivers a stunning synergy of fashionable aesthetics and advanced technology that's "perfect in pocket" for stylish youth.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO's premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, today launched the groundbreaking PHANTOM V Flip 5G – its first-ever flip phone and latest flagship foldable device. The breakthrough smartphone sets a new standard for the integration of advanced technologies and high-end fashion-forward aesthetics, with a powerful 64MP+13MP+32MP camera system, unique circular cover screen, and stunning cosmos-inspired design.

The "perfect in pocket" PHANTOM V Flip 5G, which was nominated for the German Design Awards, showcasing its exceptional design quality in a meticulous selection process, was officially unveiled during the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore. As the brand's latest foldable, it marks another milestone in the brand's continued exploration of new form factors and design languages to enhance the premium foldable user experience.

PHANTOM V Flip 5G combines stylish design with powerful flip phone features. (PRNewsfoto/TECNO Mobile Limited) (PRNewswire)

Capturing The Light and Shade of Life with More Definition

PHANTOM V Flip 5G illuminates gloomy shots with enhanced low-light capabilities for dazzling results. The device's powerful 64MP RGBW Ultra Sensitive Sensor Main Camera benefits from 60% greater light intake, as well as reduced noise and improved color accuracy, thanks to its innovative RGBW pixel format. At an impressive 64MP, the camera has the highest resolution of any flip phone on the market with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.6μm (4in1) pixels. With PDAF, ISOCELL Pixel Isolation and a Pixel Fusion Algorithm, it delivers unparalleled flip phone night performance to light up even the darkest environments.

Using TECNO's Dual-camera Fusion technology, the 64MP main camera also works in tandem with the device's 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera so users can enlarge and crop ultra wide-angle shots while retaining plenty of detail.

The cover screen shows a convenient preview for stunning 64MP RGBW Ultra Sensitive Sensor Main Camera shots. (PRNewsfoto/TECNO Mobile Limited) (PRNewswire)

For selfie lovers, PHANTOM V Flip 5G's 32MP Dual-flash Autofocus Front Camera provides the ultimate solution for low-light selfies. The camera's integrated Micro-slit Dual-flash is the industry's first front-facing flashlight in a flip phone, which is complemented by TECNO's Super Flashlight algorithm to create the ideal lighting with perfect exposure. The camera also utilizes Automatic Eye-focus to achieve more precise subject tracking for greater clarity and detail in selfies and vlogs.

Exciting Imaging Empowered by PHANTOM V Flip 5G FreeCam System

Thanks to its flip construction, PHANTOM V Flip 5G's opens up a world of shooting possibilities through its advanced FreeCam System. The device lets users elevate their imaginations and capture magic moments in inventive and beautiful images with both front and rear lenses. Stable at any angle from 30-150˚, users can hover the device to shoot better group shots, detailed rear camera selfies, low-angle shots, FreeCam Time-lapses, and more. The strong hovering performance with gesture- and voice-controlled capture lets users enjoy hands-free creativity.

Elegant, Premium, Pocket-sized Perfection

PHANTOM V Flip 5G transports users to a new dimension of high-end luxury with a sophisticated and elegant cosmic-inspired aesthetic. When folded, the device's "The Planet" round cover screen catches the eye with its deep black display that reflects the darkness of outer space. Breaking from traditional foldable design language, the "Asteroid Belt-Shaped" camera module is perfectly integrated into the screen, giving the phone a uniquely sleek, sophisticated appearance.

The device's refined look is elevated by its sophisticated colors and materials. For style-minded individuals, PHANTOM V Flip 5G's premium lychee-pattern classic leather adds to its high-end look and feel, being the same material as that used in luxury fashion and top-of-the-range vehicles. PHANTOM V Flip 5G is available in a choice of two stylish colors: Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black.

PHANTOM V Flip 5G also promises to add a new sensory dimension to smartphone technology, with the device soon to be available with a fragranced protective case. The case incorporates fragrant microcapsules into the leather production process, with scent being slowly released by pressure, friction heating, or natural diffusion. The scent can last for over a year under normal usage conditions. Available in a choice of Rose, Sea Shore, or Cologne, it brings greater personalization to technology to reflect outfits, occasions, the weather, and your mood.

Meticulously designed to achieve the perfect pocket-sized form, PHANTOM V Flip 5G measures 88.77 x 74.05 x 14.95mm when folded, allowing for easy thumb swiping, and 171.72 x 74.05 x 6.95mm when unfolded. The slightly narrower main screen was developed following extensive research to offer natural and comfortable one-handed use.

Reimagining Cover Screen Style and Convenience

PHANTOM V Flip 5G reimagines comfortable use and delightful design with its unique "The Planet" Personalized Versatile Cover Screen. The circular, centrally positioned 1.32-inch AMOLED screen has been meticulously designed for easy one-thumb control, with convenient swiping from every angle.

The 352ppi screen lets users create fun displays that work for their own needs, with customizable wallpapers, Tmojis, 3D interactive virtual pets, and more. With just the swipe of a thumb, users can access their camera for easy Swipe Shots, play music, and quickly reply to messages. Making things even easier, the screen features customizable Smart Widgets, including the weather forecast, vitality rings, timer, sound recording, agenda, stopwatch, and alarms, so users don't even need to open their phones to stay up to date.

Besides the cover screen, PHANTOM V Flip 5G flips open to reveal an ultra-big 6.9-inch FHD+ 2640x1080 main screen. The supremely flat, crease-less display delivers a captivating experience thanks to TECNO's self-design drop-shaped hinge and a thinner, lighter screen. Meanwhile, a 10-120Hz LTPO refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling (single and double finger) allow awesome fluidity with lower power consumption.

Charge in a Flash, Go All Day

There's nothing fashionable about running out of charge. That's why PHANTOM V Flip 5G is equipped with a 4000mAh Super Battery, so users can show their style all day long without worrying about a dead battery. When the device does need a boost, 45W Flash Charging means it won't need long to be back to full power. In fact, 15 minutes of charging is enough to reach 50%, and just 45 minutes is all that's needed for a full recharge.

Powerful Flip Phone Performance

Ensuring PHANTOM V Flip 5G delivers substance as well as style is a powerful triathlon of features. First is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chip which delivers cutting-edge performance with excellent energy efficiency. The 6nm TSMC chip lets users enjoy superbly smooth operation that glides seamlessly between windows.

Second, the device boasts an 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM memory to easily meet the needs of users' long-term daily use while reducing lagging issues. Extended Memory (which supports memory expansion of up to 8GB), Memory Anti-Aging, and Memory Slimming allow users to further optimize the device's performance in line with their memory needs.

The First Device Equipped with HiOS 13.5

PHANTOM V Flip 5G is TECNO's first device to feature the new HiOS 13.5 operating system, an optimized OS based on Google's Android 13. HiOS 13.5 lets users make the most of all of the benefits of a flip smartphone, from image-making and editing to hovering video calls and useful Smart Widgets. The system also boasts intelligent features such as the ELLAGPT personal assistant, as well as beefed-up security to give users greater peace of mind.

Overall, PHANTOM V Flip 5G is a continuation of TECNO's belief in the power of design to shape the future. As TECNO's latest foldable device, it fuses imaginative, elegant aesthetics and advanced technological innovation into a compact flip form factor, delivering a smartphone that is truly perfect in your pocket.

