10th Time in 10 Years, Brightway Continues Climb Up Industry Charts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationwide leader in insurance agency distribution coast-to-coast continues its climb up the charts of one of the industry's leading voices. Brightway Insurance rises to 12th on the Insurance Journal's "Top 20 Agency Partnerships" 2023 rankings.

Earning the industry publication honor for the 10th time in the 10-year history of the poll, this past year Brightway Insurance exceeded more than $1 billion in premiums currently covering policyholders in 35 states. First opening its doors in 2008, Brightway has more than 340 agencies nationwide.

Ranking 15th in 2021, 13th last year and now 12th in 2023, Brightway Insurance continues to earn honors from all of the top industry programs. As one of the nation's largest personal lines and small commercial insurance agencies, Brightway Insurance appears in this year's Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list (#206) and placed 20th on this year's Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. This makes the sixth consecutive appearance on the annual Franchise 500® ranking and the ninth showing on the Franchise Times poll. In just the past three years, Brightway Insurance has seen more than 60 percent growth in agency ownership across the country.

"This continued recognition from some of the leading global voices in our industry just serves to prove the stability we have achieved for more than 16 years," said Rick Fox, Brightway Insurance Chief Revenue Officer. "With the blueprint in place for measurable success in the new year, we are devoting our resources to help grow and secure our stronghold as the nation's insurance agency distribution leader."

Additionally, the Insurance Journal also honored Brightway Insurance, The Ponte Vedra Beach Agency partner Chris Huebener to its most recent Top 25 Agents of the Year list. Huebener has been a top performer for the Brightway agency for 16 years.

Brightway provides its agency owners with life-changing opportunities by handling carrier relations and appointments, as well as providing support with licensing, onboarding, training and retention. In addition, Brightway's corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, technology and business analytics.

About Brightway Insurance

Established in 2008, Brightway grew to become one of the largest privately-owned property/casualty insurance distribution companies in the U.S. with more than 340 agencies in 35 states and more than $1 billion in annual premiums. Recently, Brightway's success led to a private equity investment that has infused the company with financial and human capital, and data and analytics access, to accelerate growth and deliver new and exciting market opportunities.

Brightway produces winning outcomes for agency owners and their customers by offering access to customized coverage solutions from a range of insurers paired with full back office and marketing support. This winning model allows agents and producers to focus on addressing the needs of their customers to become trusted advisors and grow their businesses.

