Compliance and Monitoring Leader Launches new low-cost Temperature and Humidity sensor

Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Sonicu innovates to serve the commercial refrigeration and cold chain industries while
expanding flexibility for highly regulated healthcare and life science customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A national leader in temperature and environmental monitoring is launching a new low-cost, battery-powered temperature and humidity sensor designed for simple deployment to better serve the commercial refrigeration and cold chain industries.

Sonicu, which serves hundreds of customers across a diverse range of industries with its robust suite of temperature and environmental sensors coupled with its monitoring platform, is now selling the S-Series sensor via its direct sales team and channel partners.

Leveraging the industry-leading SoniCloud web-based monitoring platform and mobile application, the S-Series sensor delivers increased flexibility, scalability and affordability for professionals seeking superior asset protection and compliance automation.

The new S-Series sensor features:

  • Wireless temperature and humidity data capture
  • Industry-leading transmission range and battery life
  • App-based implementation wizard for simple DIY installation and deployment
  • Receive personal alerts via app, email, text and phone calls
  • SoniCloud web-based dashboard allows for remote access anywhere
  • IP-67 Rated: ideal for cold storage environments
  • Available with NIST Certification for compliance readiness

Each S-Series sensor will connect wirelessly to a central hub without complex configuration needed by on-site installation technicians, including the ability to connect up to 500 sensors to a single hub.

"Designed to be stocked by Sonicu's national network of channel partners and to be installed and configured in minutes, the S-Series sensor combines the best-in-class software Sonicu users rely on to protect their assets and automate compliance with the sort of hub and spoke wireless deployment that can make covering a warehouse, grocery store or sprawling university facility with affordable sensors simple," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

"This sensor shares the same Sonicu DNA of every sensor we've deployed: rugged, reliable and hand-crafted to serve our exacting customers. We're excited to help more customers in new industries enjoy the power of simple and affordable temperature and environmental monitoring."

About Sonicu:
Founded in 2008 with a focus on sound monitoring in the NICU, Sonicu has evolved from a niche solution into one of the fastest-growing and most flexible monitoring solutions in the North American market serving the healthcare, life science and food service industries. Sonicu serves ~18,000 users at ~600 organizations with its trusted and proven monitoring solutions.

Media Contact: 
Bryan Mitchell
Bmitchell@sonicu.com 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliance-and-monitoring-leader-launches-new-low-cost-temperature-and-humidity-sensor-301938059.html

SOURCE Sonicu

The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.