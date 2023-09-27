Beam St. Dental Enhances Patient Experience and Implements Scalable Orthodontic Patient Acquisition and RCM with OrthoFi

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam St. Dental, a leading dental partnership organization renowned for its commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional patient care, has announced the implementation of OrthoFi's innovative patient acquisition and revenue cycle management platform. This strategic move is designed to further streamline the patient experience, offering greater convenience, flexibility, and accessibility for Beam St.'s orthodontic patients, while providing a scalable financial management solution that supports the business as they continue to grow.

Dr. Jason Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Dental Officer at Beam St. Dental, remarked, "At Beam St., we pride ourselves on being a practice where cutting-edge technology meets exceptional dental care. We truly believe that advanced technology is not just a luxury; it's a necessity for delivering precise, efficient, and comfortable care for our patients."

Recognizing the importance of providing comprehensive care that extends beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Lin continued, "We decided to implement OrthoFi into our practice because the one part of our practice that we were still struggling to streamline was our financial process. With OrthoFi's financial management platform, it not only made the entire process more seamless and stress-free for our patients, it allowed us to offer flexible payment options, insurance coordination, and transparent pricing all in one place."

Through their partnership with OrthoFi, Beam St. patients will benefit from streamlined financial processes that simplify billing, offer flexible payment plans, and coordinate seamlessly with insurance providers. This will reduce administrative burdens for patients and staff, allowing the practice to focus more on delivering top-tier orthodontic care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Beam St. Dental to enhance their patient-centric approach," said David Ternan, CEO of OrthoFi. "Our mission at OrthoFi is to connect more patients with quality orthodontic care. Beam St. Dental shares this commitment, and we look forward to working together to achieve this goal."

Beam St. Dental is a five-location dental studio taking a unique approach to dentistry. Through education in dental hygiene and teeth health, Beam St. believes that expensive techniques such as crowns and root canals can be eradicated through routine visits and education that their staff provides patients. Although Beam St.'s major service is clear aligner therapy, the outcome they strive for is a more wholesome, healthy, and functional bite for patients at their locations in New York City and New Jersey. Their goal is to utilize technology to make it easy for patients with a convenient booking process, customized treatment plans, and solutions for each patient's specific needs.

OrthoFi is a tech-enabled, expert-driven solution that helps Orthodontists and Dentists accelerate practice growth by starting more patients and giving them more time to focus on providing exceptional patient care. Our comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading software and service solutions has helped our clients achieve over 10% average year-over-year growth with over two times higher same-day conversion rates than the US national average. Managing over $500 million in active accounts receivable, OrthoFi also delivers 42% lower delinquency and 70% lower insurance delinquency vs. the average US practice, while also delivering exceptionally rated customer service. With the addition of OrthoBanc, OrthoFi is now the US orthodontic market leader in patient acquisition and revenue cycle management, collectively working with over 2,000 practices nationwide and helping more than 3.8 million patients access high-quality, affordable orthodontic care. The acquisition of Comprehensive Finance Inc. in 2021 expanded OrthoFi's reach into the general dental market and is now serving over 1,500 dental locations with its Abella and Compassionate Finance products. The company has over 370 employees with offices in Denver, CO, Chattanooga, TN, and Grapevine, TX, and is owned by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. For more information about the company, visit www.OrthoFi.com. If you are a practice looking to learn more about the OrthoFi solution, visit www.StartMoreSmiles.com.

