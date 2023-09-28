EPAM Named as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Switzerland

With the highest scores across most metrics and significant leads above competitors and market averages, EPAM has differentiated itself as a top IT service provider in the Swiss market

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Switzerland, achieving the highest percentile customer satisfaction rankings across multiple industry sectors and evaluation criteria by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. This latest recognition reflects EPAM's superior differentiation in customer satisfaction ratings, having achieved the highest scores across satisfaction, delivery, relationship and innovation metrics in the Swiss IT sourcing market.

EPAM was recognized as the highest-ranked IT service provider in general satisfaction, digital transformation and application services in Whitelane Research’s 2023 IT Sourcing Survey for Switzerland (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to be recognized as the highest-ranked IT service provider in general satisfaction, digital transformation and application services in Whitelane Research's 2023 IT Sourcing Survey for Switzerland," said Enver Amdiy, VP, Switzerland Business Unit Head at EPAM. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their continued trust, which has been instrumental in achieving these outstanding customer satisfaction ratings. Their confidence reinforces our commitment to continue delivering on our client-centric account management and service excellence promise, as we continue to support them in accelerating their transformative innovation journeys."

In Whitelane Research's 2023 annual IT sourcing study, more than 140 CIOs from the top IT spending organizations in Switzerland evaluated more than 340 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT domain, delivering one of the most representative reports on the outsourcing market in Switzerland. Survey respondents evaluated 18 IT service providers across various performance categories, with EPAM achieving exceptional performer satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

Account Management Quality: EPAM received a rating of 92%

Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received a rating of 88%

Digital Transformation: EPAM received a rating of 86%

General Satisfaction: EPAM received a rating of 84%

Application Services: EPAM received a rating of 84%

Transformative Innovation: EPAM received a rating of 80%

"EPAM has received excellent scores in this year's survey from their clients in Switzerland, leading to an exceptional performer ranking in several assessment criteria," said Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "EPAM's clients have shown their appreciation for the Company's committed account management teams, who demonstrate strong engineering and technical capabilities and a positive customer-centric mindset. This is an outstanding result for EPAM."

Recognized by Whitelane Research and clients for superior customer satisfaction, EPAM helps customers in Switzerland and beyond scale and transform across multiple industries through its innovative strategy, integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities. This new recognition underscores EPAM's ongoing efforts in bringing to market the latest digital transformation services, product design and engineering capabilities to meet the growing technology modernization requirements of Switzerland-based customers.

In September 2022, EPAM gained recognition from Whitelane Research as a top IT sourcing vendor in Switzerland. In March 2023, EPAM was acknowledged by Whitelane Research as a top IT sourcing vendor in the Netherlands, and in April 2023, EPAM received similar recognition as a top IT sourcing vendor in the Nordics.

To see the full survey results, visit: https://whitelane.com/switzerland-2023.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

