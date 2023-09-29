Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando , San Antonio and San Diego feature new haunts, reimagined frights and more on select nights now through Oct. 31

Right now, guests can save on Howl-0-Scream tickets during a limited-time slash sale

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO and SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinister scares are everywhere at SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream, recently named the #1 Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream was voted to the top by theme park enthusiasts and fans of fear across the country. Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego boast menacing scare zones, terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and more horrifying fun throughout the three SeaWorld parks. Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates now through October 31. For a limited-time, guests can save on tickets during a Howl-O-Scream Slash Sale.

SeaWorld (PRNewswire)

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream Voted #1 Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

"We are very excited about this year's Howl-O-Scream with each of our parks offering terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and scare zones, including several new additions to the lineup," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. "Whether it's conquering one of our award-winning coasters, braving a sinister haunted house, watching the Monster Stomp show, or enjoying one of our signature drinks at our themed bars; there's no other Halloween event like Howl-O-Scream."

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando

This year, Howl-O-Scream is back with vengeance at SeaWorld Orlando, as the park is offering a bigger and more terrifying line-up for 2023 featuring all-new houses, seven scare zones, three live shows and five themed bars that will make guests scream in fright. At the scariest haunt in town, guests will be immersed in terror as they may find themselves in horrifying houses, eager to escape. Howl-O-Scream Orlando is a separately ticketed event. Right now, guests can save over 60% on Howl-O-Scream tickets during a limited-time Slash Sale. Tickets start at $44.99.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio

At SeaWorld San Antonio, Howl-O-Scream has transformed the peaceful park guests once knew into something sinister. During Texas' biggest and scariest Halloween event, nightfall has awakened hundreds of creatures roaming terror-tories and lurking the halls of haunted houses (all free with park admission). Howl-O-Scream resurfaces with an all-new haunted house, Bunny Bradley's Ice Cream Shoppe that serves up twisted treats that have been sprinkled with "special ingredients", plus five additional haunted houses, seven frightful terror-tories, five BOOze bars, and menacing shows, like the all-new Sirens Song. Howl-O-Scream San Antonio is included with park admission. For a limited-time, guests who purchase a 2024 season pass receive free admission for the rest of 2023, including unlimited access to Howl-O-Scream.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream features the most haunted houses, scares and screams in San Diego. The screamtastic event is full of never-before-seen haunted houses, scare zones, vile vignettes and live performances. New reimagined haunted houses fuel your worst nightmares, including the 3D Circus of the Damned, where fears will come to life in a chaotic cursed circus. Halloween fans can expect new sounds, lighting, special effects, more scare performers, and more surprises at every turn. Howl-O-Scream San Diego is a separately ticketed event. Right now, save over 50% during a limited-time slash sale. Tickets start at $39.99.

Parental discretion is advised as Howl-O-Scream contains amplified scares that may not be suitable for children.

About USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

The 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon, revealing each category's 20 nominees. After 4 weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 28th day at noon. On the Friday after voting ends, winners are revealed. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

mediarelations@seaworld.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment