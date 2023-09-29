Trial Attorney Mitchell McCrea joins Slack Davis Sanger

Dallas office continues growth with new trial partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slack Davis Sanger announces that veteran trial attorney, Mitchell McCrea, has joined the firm as a partner in the Dallas, Texas, office. Mitch brings twenty years of experience as an attorney, having started on the insurance defense side for an aviation firm before moving to the plaintiff's personal injury side almost 15 years ago.

"As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary this year as a firm, I am excited about the expansion of our Dallas office," said Dallas Managing Partner, Ladd Sanger. "We are well-resourced for both our local and national clients, and Mitch brings substantial experience to the firm and is a great addition to our office."

In addition to a practice which includes personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, trucking accidents, oil and gas accidents, Mitch will be returning to aviation law with the firm. He is licensed to practice in both Texas and New Mexico. He is a member of the Texas and New Mexico Bar Associations, American Association of Justice, Texas and New Mexico Trial Lawyers Associations, along with the Dallas Bar Association and Chaves County Bar Association. In 2013, Mitch was an AAJ Trial Lawyer of the Year finalist.

Mitch received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Texas Tech University, his Master of Arts degree in history from The University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, and his Bachelor of Arts degree in history, with Honors, from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois.

Born and raised in southeastern New Mexico, Mitch and his brother still own and operate the working cattle ranch on which they both grew up. When not working hard for his injured New Mexico and Texas clients, or chasing cows or guiding hunts in New Mexico, Mitch likes to fish, hunt, study history, travel, and play tennis.

Mitch has been married for over 20 years to his law school sweetheart, Kim, and together they have two teenage children, Lou Lou and Miers.

With offices in Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth, Slack Davis represents clients from around the globe in catastrophic personal injury matters. For more information, please contact Marketing Director Stephanie Eitrheim at Slack Davis Sanger at 512-225-5322 or seitrheim@slackdavis.com.

