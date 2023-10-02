OnSyte Performance Announces John Cheslik as CEO

Cheslik brings depth of experience in business strategy, operations, deployment for growth, and high-quality customer service across the environmental, water, and wastewater markets in North America

BUFORD, Ga., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSyte Performance, LLC ("OnSyte" or the "Company") announced today that water & wastewater industry veteran John Cheslik has joined as Chief Executive Officer as the Company embarks on a new phase of growth.

OnSyte Performance, LLC announced today it has received a growth investment from Ember Infrastructure to scale its proprietary, end-to-end distributed wastewater treatment solutions that reduce groundwater pollution and provide utility-like simplicity beyond the reach of traditional sewer systems. (PRNewswire)

Cheslik most recently served as Senior Vice President Growth and Business Development for Veolia North America's Municipal Water business, focusing on new offerings, integrated design-build-operate, and traditional water/wastewater/reuse business growth. Prior to joining Veolia, Mr. Cheslik served as the Chief Operating Officer of Suez Water Environmental Services (with responsibility for operations & maintenance services as well as integrated project delivery including "smart" offerings) and Senior Vice President of Operations at Suez Advanced Solutions (with responsibility over equipment, products, maintenance & asset management services).

Based in Buford, Georgia, OnSyte offers state-of-the-art treatment technology in a continuously monitored, wirelessly controlled system that is operated and maintained by licensed wastewater professionals. These distributed wastewater treatment units ("DWTUs") can be deployed individually or as networks and are well suited for wastewater utility, municipality, commercial, industrial, and residential applications. OnSyte can enable wastewater utilities to provide service where previously cost prohibitive as well as enable private developers and real estate owners access to the benefits of central sewer where otherwise unavailable.

Each DWTU has advanced nutrient pollution removal capabilities, utilizing a suspended-growth, activated-sludge process in a miniaturized sequencing batch reactor tied to a proprietary programmable logic controller, operating in a secure networked environment. Licensed wastewater operators monitor these networks and are able to optimize system performance and perform remote supervisory control if a unit is operating out of specification. Additionally, the Company's cloud-based performance dashboard product provides customers with real-time access across their network of DWTUs, delivering important information such as wastewater flows, system capacity, and nitrogen removal.

OnSyte offers flexible solutions including hardware and software, installation services, and ongoing monitoring and maintenance based on customer needs. The Company also provides a fully-financed, turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service ("IaaS") offering. IaaS allows the replacement of aging septic tanks or the development of new construction with modern distributed wastewater treatment technology at no upfront cost to real estate developers, builders, municipalities, or homeowners while simultaneously providing many of the benefits of central sewer connections including predictable monthly bills, reduced operating risks, and superior treatment and environmental benefits versus traditional septic.

"OnSyte's solutions can create tremendous value for customers across a range of markets, and I couldn't be more excited and honored to be joining the team," said Cheslik. "I am looking forward to building on the team's proven technology and established proofs-of-concept in a variety of municipal and commercial frameworks."

The Company previously announced a growth equity investment from funds affiliated with Ember Infrastructure in June 2023.

"We are thrilled to have John at the helm to guide OnSyte through what we anticipate to be a period of rapid growth," said Ember Partner and OnSyte board member Caleb Powers. "His background and expertise are a perfect fit for OnSyte, spanning municipal utilities and agencies, private utilities, and real estate developers."

About OnSyte Performance

OnSyte Performance develops, markets, and operates proprietary distributed wastewater treatment solutions and services that reduce groundwater pollution and provide utility-like simplicity beyond the reach of traditional sewer systems. Through its proprietary combination of next-generation modular wastewater treatment systems, industrial internet-of-things ("IIoT") architecture, and industrial automation technologies, OnSyte is transforming the traditional wastewater treatment industry by eliminating the need to pipe wastewater from the customer to the treatment plant. For more information, please visit www.onsyte.com.

About Ember Infrastructure

Ember is a private equity firm investing in businesses delivering infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon intensity, enhance resource efficiency, and increase resilience to climate impacts. Headquartered in New York City, Ember invests across the energy transition, water, waste, and industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.ember-infra.com.

